5 best OLED gaming monitors in 2023

In recent years, OLED gaming monitors have become popular in the gaming world, offering vivid colors and deep blacks. Gamers are always on the hunt for the best equipment to enhance their experience, and one of the key components of a top-notch gaming setup is a monitor that delivers excellent visuals with low input lag and high refresh rates.

In this article, we'll explore the five best OLED gaming monitors in 2023. These monitors were selected based on their display quality, refresh rates, response times, and overall gaming performance. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, they are guaranteed to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U and four other OLED gaming monitors in 2023

1) Dell Alienware AW2521H ($609.55)

Dell Alienware AW2521H (Image via Amazon)

The Dell Alienware AW2521H is a 25-inch OLED monitor that boasts a 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor's AlienFX customizable RGB lighting and ergonomic design make it a great choice for gamers who want a high-performance monitor in a smaller form factor. It also has multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C.

While the resolution may not be as high as that of the AORUS FO48U, the smaller screen size results in a pixel density of 124 PPI, which provides clear and detailed visuals. The AW2521H also supports HDR technology, which enhances the contrast and color accuracy of the display, providing more vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Monitor Model Dell Alienware AW2521H Display Size 25 inches Panel Type IPS Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms Adaptive Sync G-Sync Ultimate HDR HDR 600 Brightness 400 nits Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Viewing Angle 178 degrees

2) Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 ($1010.62)

Samsung Odyssey G8 (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Odyssey G8 is a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor that boasts a 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor features VRR support, HDR 600 certification, and G-Sync compatibility, which deliver a stunning and smooth gaming experience with accurate colors and low input lag. The G8 has a unique design with a 1000R curvature that provides an immersive viewing experience, and it also has customizable RGB lighting on the back of the monitor.

With a pixel density of 93 PPI (pixels per inch), the Odyssey G8 delivers crisp and clear visuals, making it an ideal choice for gaming, media consumption, and content creation.

Monitor Model Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Display Size 32 inches Panel Type OLED Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms Adaptive Sync G-Sync Compatible HDR HDR 600 Brightness 1,000 nits Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 Viewing Angle 178 degrees

3) Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor ($1,132.99)

Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor (Image via Acer)

The Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor is designed for gamers who demand the best performance and visuals. The monitor's 27-inch OLED screen has a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync technology. The OLED screen also delivers stunning visuals with deep blacks and vivid colors.

This monitor boasts a pixel density of 163 PPI, which means that the images and text are incredibly sharp and detailed. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, which provides a wider range of colors and increased contrast, making the visuals appear more lifelike and vibrant.

Monitor Model Acer Predator X27 Display Size 27 inches Panel Type OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 4ms Adaptive Sync G-Sync Ultimate HDR HDR 1000 Brightness 1,000 nits Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 Viewing Angle 178 degrees

4) Gigabyte AORUS FO48U ($1461.56)

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U (Image via Gigabyte)

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor that boasts a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The monitor features VRR support, making it an ideal choice for the latest consoles and graphics cards. It also has a low input lag and fast response time, making it perfect for fast-paced games. The OLED screen delivers stunning visuals in deep black and vibrant colors, resulting in an immersive experience.

With a pixel density of 103 PPI (pixels per inch), the AORUS FO48U delivers crisp and clear images, making it an ideal choice for gaming, content creation, and media consumption. The monitor also features a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is the standard for most monitors and ensures that the display can show content in its native aspect ratio without any stretching or distortion.

Monitor Model Gigabyte AORUS FO48U Display Size 48 inches Panel Type OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120Hz Response Time 1ms Adaptive Sync FreeSync Premium Pro HDR HDR 1000 Brightness 1,000 nits Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 Viewing Angle 178 degrees

5) Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor ($4,000.00)

The Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice for gamers who want a large screen without sacrificing performance. With a massive 55-inch OLED screen, this monitor delivers stunning visuals with deep blacks and vivid colors that bring games to life. The monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, making it an ideal choice for fast-paced games. HDMI 2.1 and VRR support ensures smooth gameplay on the latest consoles and graphics cards.

With a pixel density of 80 PPI (pixels per inch), the Alienware OLED Gaming Monitor delivers a crisp and clear image, ensuring that all visuals are displayed with the utmost clarity.

Monitor Model Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor Display Size 55 inches Panel Type OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120Hz Response Time 0.5ms Adaptive Sync G-Sync Ultimate HDR HDR 400 Brightness 400 nits Contrast Ratio 130,000:1 Viewing Angle 178 degrees

Overall, these OLED gaming monitors deliver stunning visuals, fast refresh rates, low input lag, and high-end features that create an immersive gaming experience. They also come in a range of sizes, with some unique features that suit different gaming preferences and setups.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

