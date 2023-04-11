Create

5 best OLED gaming monitors in 2023

By Mayank Dhyani
Modified Apr 11, 2023 11:53 IST
OLED gaming monitor
OLED gaming monitor (Image via Unsplash/Sean Do)

In recent years, OLED gaming monitors have become popular in the gaming world, offering vivid colors and deep blacks. Gamers are always on the hunt for the best equipment to enhance their experience, and one of the key components of a top-notch gaming setup is a monitor that delivers excellent visuals with low input lag and high refresh rates.

In this article, we'll explore the five best OLED gaming monitors in 2023. These monitors were selected based on their display quality, refresh rates, response times, and overall gaming performance. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, they are guaranteed to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U and four other OLED gaming monitors in 2023

1) Dell Alienware AW2521H ($609.55)

Dell Alienware AW2521H (Image via Amazon)
Dell Alienware AW2521H (Image via Amazon)

The Dell Alienware AW2521H is a 25-inch OLED monitor that boasts a 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor's AlienFX customizable RGB lighting and ergonomic design make it a great choice for gamers who want a high-performance monitor in a smaller form factor. It also has multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C.

While the resolution may not be as high as that of the AORUS FO48U, the smaller screen size results in a pixel density of 124 PPI, which provides clear and detailed visuals. The AW2521H also supports HDR technology, which enhances the contrast and color accuracy of the display, providing more vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Monitor Model

Dell Alienware AW2521H

Display Size

25 inches

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate

240Hz

Response Time

1ms

Adaptive Sync

G-Sync Ultimate

HDR

HDR 600

Brightness

400 nits

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle

178 degrees

2) Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 ($1010.62)

Samsung Odyssey G8 (Image via Amazon)
Samsung Odyssey G8 (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Odyssey G8 is a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor that boasts a 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor features VRR support, HDR 600 certification, and G-Sync compatibility, which deliver a stunning and smooth gaming experience with accurate colors and low input lag. The G8 has a unique design with a 1000R curvature that provides an immersive viewing experience, and it also has customizable RGB lighting on the back of the monitor.

With a pixel density of 93 PPI (pixels per inch), the Odyssey G8 delivers crisp and clear visuals, making it an ideal choice for gaming, media consumption, and content creation.

Monitor Model

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Display Size

32 inches

Panel Type

OLED

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Refresh Rate

240Hz

Response Time

1ms

Adaptive Sync

G-Sync Compatible

HDR

HDR 600

Brightness

1,000 nits

Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Viewing Angle

178 degrees

3) Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor ($1,132.99)

Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor (Image via Acer)
Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor (Image via Acer)

The Acer Predator X27 OLED Monitor is designed for gamers who demand the best performance and visuals. The monitor's 27-inch OLED screen has a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync technology. The OLED screen also delivers stunning visuals with deep blacks and vivid colors.

This monitor boasts a pixel density of 163 PPI, which means that the images and text are incredibly sharp and detailed. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, which provides a wider range of colors and increased contrast, making the visuals appear more lifelike and vibrant.

Monitor Model

Acer Predator X27

Display Size

27 inches

Panel Type

OLED

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Response Time

4ms

Adaptive Sync

G-Sync Ultimate

HDR

HDR 1000

Brightness

1,000 nits

Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Viewing Angle

178 degrees

4) Gigabyte AORUS FO48U ($1461.56)

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U (Image via Gigabyte)
Gigabyte AORUS FO48U (Image via Gigabyte)

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor that boasts a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The monitor features VRR support, making it an ideal choice for the latest consoles and graphics cards. It also has a low input lag and fast response time, making it perfect for fast-paced games. The OLED screen delivers stunning visuals in deep black and vibrant colors, resulting in an immersive experience.

With a pixel density of 103 PPI (pixels per inch), the AORUS FO48U delivers crisp and clear images, making it an ideal choice for gaming, content creation, and media consumption. The monitor also features a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is the standard for most monitors and ensures that the display can show content in its native aspect ratio without any stretching or distortion.

Monitor ModelGigabyte AORUS FO48U
Display Size48 inches
Panel TypeOLED
Resolution3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate120Hz
Response Time1ms
Adaptive SyncFreeSync Premium Pro
HDRHDR 1000
Brightness1,000 nits
Contrast Ratio1,000,000:1
Viewing Angle178 degrees

5) Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor ($4,000.00)

youtube-cover

The Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice for gamers who want a large screen without sacrificing performance. With a massive 55-inch OLED screen, this monitor delivers stunning visuals with deep blacks and vivid colors that bring games to life. The monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, making it an ideal choice for fast-paced games. HDMI 2.1 and VRR support ensures smooth gameplay on the latest consoles and graphics cards.

With a pixel density of 80 PPI (pixels per inch), the Alienware OLED Gaming Monitor delivers a crisp and clear image, ensuring that all visuals are displayed with the utmost clarity.

Monitor Model

Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor

Display Size

55 inches

Panel Type

OLED

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

0.5ms

Adaptive Sync

G-Sync Ultimate

HDR

HDR 400

Brightness

400 nits

Contrast Ratio

130,000:1

Viewing Angle

178 degrees

Overall, these OLED gaming monitors deliver stunning visuals, fast refresh rates, low input lag, and high-end features that create an immersive gaming experience. They also come in a range of sizes, with some unique features that suit different gaming preferences and setups.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...