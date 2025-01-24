Apple AirPods Pro 2 is available at the lowest price on Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is among the top wireless earphones available today and now comes with a USB-C upgrade, allowing you to charge all your portable devices with a single charger. Every feature is designed meticulously to provide an outstanding sound experience, but the product may not fit everyone's budget. Fortunately, a recent $50 price reduction on Amazon has made it more affordable.

In this article, we discuss whether the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is worth its price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion. The mentioned price is subject to change.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 received a $50 price drop

The Apple AirPods Pro 2's design (Image via Apple, Amazon)

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 originally launched at $249, which some users felt was too expensive. However, a recent $50 discount has reduced its price to just $199 on Amazon, making it more accessible to those on a budget.

Fit and finish

The AirPods Pro 2's earbuds are ergonomically shaped to match the inner contours of the ear, ensuring a secure fit for most users and preventing them from falling out. They remain comfortable even during long listening sessions.

The build quality of these earbuds is exceptional, with a fantastic finish free from sharp edges or imperfections.

Sound and mic quality

Even though the speakers inside the earbuds are so tiny, they produce surprisingly loud and balanced sound. The audio signature is well-balanced across low, mid, and high frequencies to create a warm tone.

When listening to music, the sound feels rich, and the vocals are clearly distinguishable from the instruments. The soundstage is also impressively executed. It's amazing how such small speakers can produce such high-quality sound.

The microphone quality is also impressive, preserving your vocal tone accurately and automatically eliminating background noise, resulting in better sound quality.

Active noise cancellation

AirPods Pro 2 sound ANC experience (Image via Apple, Amazon)

The Apple AirPods Pro 2's active noise cancellation (ANC) feature can block up to 30 dB of background noise. Its ANC algorithm is fine-tuned and particularly effective at filtering out higher-pitched noises compared to most other ANC headphones.

Battery life and charging

Without ANC, you can expect around six hours of battery life from these earbuds. With ANC activated, the battery life drops by about an hour.

If both ANC and Surround Sound are enabled, the battery life is approximately four and a half hours. Additionally, since the earbuds can be charged from the case, you get an additional 18 hours of battery life.

Should you consider buying the Apple AirPods Pro 2?

The AirPods Pro 2's design (Image via Apple, Amazon)

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 delivers one of the best sound experiences from wireless earphones. They fit securely, boast superb build quality, and provide excellent sound, microphone, and noise cancellation performance. The battery life is also decent.

The AirPods Pro 2 offers a lot for its current price tag of just $199. If you're looking for a reliable pair of wireless earphones, this product is definitely worth considering.

