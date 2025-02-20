"Are they all just there begging for money?" — Internet reacts to fans carrying signs asking Drake for money at his Australian concert

Global rap icon Drake is again at the center of online discussions after fans at his Australian concert were spotted carrying signs asking him for money.

On February 19, 2025, Canadian rapper Drake began his concert at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, but the event quickly went viral for unexpected reasons.

Instead of the usual signs expressing admiration, fans were spotted holding placards requesting financial assistance—ranging from mortgage payments to funding an engagement ring.

The unusual spectacle sparked widespread discussion on X, where users flooded the platform with reactions. Many questioned whether these attendees were genuine fans of his music or merely seeking financial handouts —

"Do they like his music or are they all just there begging for money?" one commented.

Additionally, some users on X expressed that if they were in the artist's position, they would have been frustrated by such requests from their fans. Others suggested that Drizzy deserves a more genuine and appreciative fan base —

"When you've made as much money as him, you should just stop doing tours. Just disappear. Like Eminem did," a user on X commented.

"I would hate for any artist to see nothing but signs asking for money," another commented.

"All signs asking for money and none talking abt how his music changed their lives?? He deserves better fans like?" one more commented.

Furthermore, some users on X pointed out the irony that those holding money request signs were likely the ones who had paid the highest ticket prices for front-row seats. Meanwhile, many others expressed their disappointment over this behavior —

"They're all desperate for money but they paid front row tickets to see Drake? Yeah right," a user on X commented.

"just begging for handouts because they know he gave out money (stake's not his own) on the last show 😭😭😭," a netizen commented.

"Where is the line between liking him for his music and liking him cause he give you money? I thought you went to a concert to hear your favorite artist perform, not beg," one more wrote.

As of now, Canadian artist Drake has not addressed the online reactions or commented on the money request signs.

Drake's Australian concert sees fans holding money plea signs

The Canadian rapper (Photo by Lagerhaus/WireImage/Getty)

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Drake took the stage at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena as part of his The Anita Max Win Tour.

Social media was flooded with images of Drizzy dressed in an orangish-red hoodie and sweatpants while fans in the crowd held up signs requesting financial assistance.

Messages ranged from "Help my boyfriend buy me an engagement ring" and "Help pay off my mom's mortgage" to "Drake, give my father a break" and "Need money for my bachelorette party in Ibiza." Some fans even asked for designer handbags and other extravagant gifts.

Drizzy has a history of generosity toward his fans during concerts. Last week, at his Melbourne show, he gifted a woman $25,000 after noticing her sign that read "Adonis for President," a reference to his seven-year-old son.

Continuing this trend, during his Sydney performance on Wednesday, he gifted a pregnant woman $30,000 after she revealed she was 20 weeks along. Addressing the crowd, Drake said —

"Get your a out of the pit. Get outta there! Get that baby out of the pit ASAP. Get her some VIP tickets immediately and like, $30,000," Drake said.

The Anita Max Win Tour is Drake's seventh concert tour, which began on February 4, 2025, in Perth and is scheduled to conclude on March 16 in Auckland.

Marking his first tour in Oceania in eight years since the Boy Meets World Tour in 2017, the tour has generated significant buzz. The next show is set for February 20, 2025, at Sydney Olympic Park's Qudos Bank Arena.

