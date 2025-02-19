Drake likes a photo 50 Cent posted of Joe Budden wearing nothing but underwear

On February 19, 2025, media personality DJ Akademiks' X page uploaded a screenshot of Drake liking 50 Cent's recent Instagram post, trolling former rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden. The image, showing what seemed to be an AI-generated picture of Budden walking in the street in his underwear, was reportedly liked by @champagnepapi, Drake's official Instagram handle.

The post was just one of the many 50 Cent recently uploaded on his Instagram page to troll the podcaster.

Akademiks' screenshot about Drake liking 50 Cent's Instagram post (Image via X/@AkademiksTV)

For the unversed, the feud between 50 Cent and Joe Budden began after the latter claimed 50 Cent and Kanye West needed therapy during the February 18 episode of his eponymous podcast. This statement came after 50 Cent uploaded a picture of him smoking a hookah with a gravestone by his side in response to record producer Irv Gotti's death.

"Hip Hop is the new meaning for 'I need therapy.' Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don't care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon' stand in it. He gon' stand strong in it," Budden said in his podcast.

50 Cent, never one to shy away from confrontation, called out the podcaster on his Instagram page, warning Budden to stay out of his business. He also brought up the podcaster's recently dropped stalking and lewdness case, which was cleared in January 2025.

For context, Budden was charged with lewdness in December 2024 after his neighbor claimed they spotted him standing in his apartment hallway naked, which was recorded on the doorbell camera. Budden claimed the incident occurred due to his tendency to sleep-walk in a podcast episode following the charge.

Drake seemingly dissed Joe Budden in a new song

The rivalry between Drake, aka Drizzy, and Joe Budden began years ago when Budden was still a rapper. Recently, Drizzy seemingly reignited the feud after subliminally taking shots at the podcaster on the song Gimme A Hug from his latest Valentine's Day album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

In the track, Drake addressed his supposed "elimination" as a result of his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, adding that he was over the feud and was looking to party. He also dubbed Melyssa Ford, Joe Budden's podcast co-host, "a legend from the 6ix," saying:

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker."

While he did not mention Budden by name, many speculated the Canadian rapper was taking shots at the podcaster with the line. The Joe Budden Podcast also reacted to the song in their podcast episode on February 15.

While Ford said she was still processing the line, the other co-hosts claimed Drake was allegedly trying to use the "divide and conquer" tactic on them by praising Ford while insulting Budden.

Prior to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's release, Drake was seemingly trolling Joe Budden by posting a video of him on his Plot Twist Instagram account. Budden responded to the video on his podcast episode on February 12, saying he won't waste his time arguing with a "corpse."

"Drake, don't shoot at me now that you're ice cold. I'm not doing the back-and-forth with a corpse… Don't go get shot all year and then pop up like Bernie in Weekend at Bernie's wanting to shoot at me now. No ni**a, go spin. Spin the f**king block."

Joe Budden has yet to respond to 50 Cent's latest Instagram posts at the time of this article.

