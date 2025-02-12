"Joe cooked that Canadian"— Internet reacts as Joe Budden slams Drake and calls him a "corpse" for Instagram post

Joe Budden wasn't too pleased with Drake posting him on his finsta account, plottttwistttttt. Budden recently called the Canadian rapper a "corpse" and refused to take the bait of a "back and forth" with him. Budden and the Family Matters rapper have been at odds for nearly a decade now following the former's public criticism of the latter 2016 album Views.

However, the latest issue came after the Canadian rapper posted a video of Budden getting out of a car and smoking a cigarette on his fake Instagram account. On Tuesday, February 11, the American broadcaster and rapper addressed the issue on his The Joe Budden Podcast on Patreon, saying:

"Don't shoot at me now that you ice cold. I'm not doing back and forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when you was lit, it was fun. Don’t take hits all year and then pop up like Bernie in Weekend at Bernie’s trying to fire shots at me. Go spin the block. Are you crazy?"

Meanwhile, Joe Budden's message for the Canadian rapper earned various reactions from people on social media.

"Joe cooked that Canadian," a user on X commented.

More netizens reacted to Budden's comments, with one pointing out the disgust in his voice and another suggesting that the Canadian rapper lay low at the moment.

"@JoeBudden sick and tired of this ni**a. You can hear the disgust in his voice," an X user wrote.

"Joe set the tone on how to diss Drake years ago so them fighting will always be funny," another user on X wrote.

"If I were Drake right now, I'll simply just be minding my business and making music tbh. Anyone can literally sh*t on his rn and get away with it," an X user added.

However, some fans took offense at Joe Budden calling the Canadian rapper "ice cold," with one calling out the hypocrisy that the former seemed to talk about the latter all the time.

"ICE COLD? Drake hasn't released an album for over a year how can he be ice cold. @Drake has been the most consistent rapper in history. Every single album goes hard. Breaks records and has hits," a user on X commented.

"Lmao man spent multiple shows calling him a b*tch and talking about his business he post 1 clip and this man act like he had the audacity," an X user wrote.

Joe Budden takes a dig at Drake's dwindling circle but gives a nod to his upcoming album

On his podcast on Tuesday, Joe Budden further took a dig at Drake, saying that he shouldn't start a back-and-forth with him following the latest IG drama. He said "ninety-nine dudes" already "jumped" the Family Matters rapper, urging him to "Go get your lock back" instead of posting him on his burner account.

Budden also pointed out how the rapper's circle seems getting smaller by the day and that it's "over" for him, saying:

"That dude is dead as can be. It's over. Everybody left. I left. Now it's just you, Ak, and Adin."

However, despite his critiques, Joe Budden pointed out that he liked the Canadian rapper's melodic side, referencing the latter's upcoming album with PartyNextDoor. The Family Matters rapper announced that he had "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" for everyone on a February 3 post on X.

Drake's collaborative album with PartyNextDoor arrives on February 14, 2024.

