"Easy way to get people to like you"— Internet reacts as Drake gives away $40,000 to two lucky fans during concert in Perth, Australia

Drake gifted $40,000 to two lucky fans, during his concert in Perth, Australia on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The Toronto rapper is currently on the Live Nation-produced The Anita Max Wynn Tour, with the first leg of the series being a back-to-back show in Perth's RAC Arena on February 4 and 5. During his set on the second night of the Perth show, the rapper randomly spotted two couples in the crowd and gave them $20,000 each.

Videos of Drake's generosity from the concert circulated on social media, and in one footage shared by an X account @certifiedjared, he can be heard saying:

"I'm gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that's what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love. You see, it's nights like these that we can never take for granted."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The rapper's $40,000 giveaway during the Perth concert also earned various reactions from netizens.

"Giving away money is a[n] easy way to get people to like you," an X user said.

Expand Tweet

Some social media users weren't too pleased with the Toronto rapper's giveaway to his fans, accusing him of doing it as a "PR stunt" to get people to come to his concerts.

"Begging people to come to his shows by giving away money," an X user commented.

"No one care! PR stuntin' like that's the movement," another user on X said.

However, some fans online applauded the Family Matters rapper for his generosity, with others hinting that it wasn't the first time he gave some money to fans during his shows.

"Drake really gave away 20K to two couples at this 2nd show last night in Perth. A generous kind," a user on X commented.

"I swear he gives away so much money on his tour, either he makes outrageous money and it ain't sh*t compared to what he makes, or he just crazy grateful! Either way I don't see other artists doing this! I can see The kbots comments though saying he has to pay fans to support him still smh," a Reddit user said.

"He's showing so much love to everyone especially his fans despite everything he's been through the last 8 months or so. Meanwhile dudes got “play cousins” out here that can’t even get $10K from them for their sick grandfather… But let them tell it Drake is the terrible person…," another Reddit user said.

Drake teased his long-awaited album during his Perth concert

Aside from playing his hits onstage at RAC Arena on Wednesday night and gifting two of his fans $20,000 each, Drake also dropped some inside scoop about what fans can expect from him in the near future.

During the second night of his Perth show on February 5, 2025, the Toronto rapper teased the audience with his long-awaited album. In a video from the concert shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Drake can be heard saying:

"You know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all. When the time is right, I'll be back with another album: a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

Drake previously teased $ome $exy $ongs 4 U are coming on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, which would be a collaboration between him and PartyNextDoor. That said, the rapper will still be on his Anita Max Wynn Tour all over Australia and New Zealand until the middle of March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback