"B*tch you need to stop walking around naked" — 50 Cent calls out Joe Budden over recent podcast appearance comments 

On February 18, 2025, Joe Budden said on his podcast that Kanye West and 50 Cent needed therapy. He also mentioned 50 Cent’s reaction to Irv Gotti’s recent passing. The same day, 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, responded by posting a screenshot of the podcast on Instagram.

Ad

Cent's caption read:

"Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B_*tch you need to stop walking around naked. The f*ck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!"

Cent's response (Image via Instagram/50cent)

Curtis' caption referred to Joe's legal problem last year where he was reportedly trying to enter the house of another person at his apartment and was naked at the same time, as per XXL Magazine.

Ad

Trending

The entire moment was recorded on a doorbell camera during the morning hours and he was eventually charged with lewdness. However, the case was later dismissed when the court ruled out that his actions did not violate any law related to stalking or lewdness.

According to Vibe magazine, the podcast video featured Queenz Flip, who referred to Curtis' stabbing incident in 2000 during the conversation, alleging that Irv Gotti was linked to people who were involved in the case. However, Budden disagreed, saying that hip-hop should never be a reason to use violence in any manner. He further stated:

Ad

"Y'all always mix it up, because 'Hip-Hop' is the new meaning for 'I need therapy.' Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don't care if you agree with the rationale. And 50's 50, he gon' stand in it."

Ad

Budden then referred to Curtis' Instagram post where the latter added a photo of himself smoking a hookah and Joe seemingly criticized the same by saying:

"If 50 feels like that, then go smoke a cigar. I'm not telling him how to feel. Yeah, feel like that! [But how he went about it] is wrong."

50 Cent and Irv Gotti were having a dispute for many years

50 Cent shared a social media post a day after Irv's death on February 6, 2025. As mentioned, the post included a photo of Curtis using a hookah and was sitting near a headstone with "RIP" written on top of it. There was another photo in the post where Irv was smiling.

Ad

Irv Gotti died a day before Curtis shared the post and the news was first revealed by Def Jam Recordings on Instagram. Def Jam was a part of the record label Murder Inc., which was established by Irv and the company recalled his contributions in a statement at the time which reads in part:

"His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work."

Ad

Ad

Curtis and Gotti had a dispute since 1999 after Ja Rule, who worked for the latter's company Murder Inc. Records, was reportedly robbed by an associate of Cent, as per a report by Sky News. The incident led to problems between Gotti's record label and G-Unit Records, owned by Curtis.

In New York City, 50 Cent had a dispute with Murder Inc. Records in which he was stabbed, followed by another attack in Queens months later. According to People, he released the diss track Your Life’s on the Line against Ja Rule and Irv Gotti after a robbery case.

Ad

During the federal investigation into his stabbing and shooting, authorities found that drug lord Kenneth McGriff and Murder Inc. members were reportedly behind the attacks.

Ad

A report by the New York Post stated that rapper Black Child had allegedly admitted to stabbing 50 Cent, revealing that he was trying to save himself after witnessing an anonymous person trying to reach a gun. However, no one was charged for their alleged connection to the stabbing incident.

While 50 Cent's reaction to Joe Budden's comments is trending on all the platforms, Budden has yet to share a response to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback