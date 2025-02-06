What happened to Irv Gotti? Health issues explored as Murder Inc. Records co-founder passes away at 54 

Record producer and executive Irv Gotti passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the age of 54. While the cause of his demise remains undisclosed, various media outlets, including NewsX and Stereogum, reported that he allegedly suffered a stroke, the complications from which seemingly turned out to be fatal.

Before the news of his death circulated online, there was a rumor on February 4 that Irv Gotti was allegedly on life support/ coma following a second stroke. Even the hosts of the famed radio talk show The Breakfast Club discussed the matter. However, neither his family nor his representatives officially confirmed the same.

Notably, last year, the Murder Inc. Records co-founder suffered a “minor stroke.” At the time, his spokesperson confirmed it was related to his years-long battle with diabetes.

More about Irv Gotti’s health issues amid his demise

Music producer and entertainment executive Irv Gotti, whose real name is Irving Lorenzo Domingo Jr., had been struggling with health issues over the years. For instance, in the spring of 2024, he underwent a “minor stroke” which was reportedly caused by diabetes.

In the wake of this, an alleged image of him at a rehabilitation center surfaced online, following which his team addressed his medical condition.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life," Irv’s representative shared in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gotti himself assured his fans about his health condition. At the time he shared via social media:

“I’m getting older, that’s all. The only thing worse than getting old is not getting old.”

Back then, he also informed the public that he was attempting to lead a better lifestyle, including focusing on recuperation, following a healthy dietary plan, improving self-care, and spending more time with his family. Regardless, the Tales creator was seen walking with a cane in the aftermath of his stroke and had seemingly undergone a massive weight loss.

Before suffering a stroke, Gotti had been vocal about his struggle with diabetes. During a 2023 appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, he shared trying to maintain a healthy diet but struggling to do so.

Adding that diabetes had "deteriorated" his physical health, he further admitted to ignoring his insulin administration and living a hectic life.

On Tuesday, a day prior to Irv Gotti’s demise, record executive, entrepreneur, and writer Russell Simmons took to social media and reacted to the rumors of his stroke. The Def Jam Recordings co-founder recalled an old conversation with Irv where he encouraged him to visit Bali, Indonesia, to try out natural medical treatment. However, as per Simmons, Gotti never made the trip.

Likewise, rapper and TV producer 50 Cent took to Instagram and mocked his professional rival. Sharing an image of DJ Gotti that read, “Irv Gotti on life support/ Friends and family saying their goodbyes,” and “Report: Irv Gotti on life support,” the G-Unit boss captioned:

“Damn, I wanted him to see my new shows yo!”

Irv Gotti was best known as the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, with his brother Chris in 1998-99. Hailing from the Queens neighborhood of Hollis, the deceased began his career as a DJ before joining Simmon’s Def Jam Recordings as an A&R rep.

During his time there, Irv signed A-listers including Jay-Z, Fat Joe, and DMX. He is credited for discovering Ja Rule, Lloyd, and Ashanti, and has worked with Eve, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. Gotti also contributed to circa-Y2K pop charts.

