"I was terrified... I really did not want kids" – Taylor Townsend makes honest admission about her 'unexpected' pregnancy

Taylor Townsend opened up about feeling unprepared and shocked after the news of her pregnancy. She admitted to being terrified of the thought of having a baby before giving birth to her son Adyn Aubrey in 2021.

The American said that she did not want kids initially and had an unplanned pregnancy. However, she has been navigating her way through motherhood amidst her busy tour schedules, since AJ was born.

Townsend, during an interview with ESSENCE, candidly talked about how she changed her life after having a baby. The women's doubles champion also admitted to struggling to grapple with reality after realizing that she was going to be a mother.

"So when I found out that I was expecting, I was terrified. One of the things that I always wanted, and I always said, was when I’m done, I just want to have my freedom. I don’t want to be tied down to anything. I just want to be able to move how I want to move. And so I really did not want kids," she said.

"So when I found out that I was expecting, I was so scared [laughs], and I was like, what the heck? It was so unexpected. I was actually in the middle of playing an event, and I had to put on a mask and a face... I had to hide it for months up until after the US Open in 2020, which was my last event," added Townsend.

Taylor Townsend also spoke about her struggles in managing being a mother and a tennis player, on Instagram.

Taylor Townsend opens up about the challenges of raising her son Adyn

Taylor Townsend at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend won her second Grand Slam women's doubles title with Katerina Siniakova at this year's Australian Open. Since then, she has been on a tour in the Middle East which kept her away from her son for more than six weeks.

Townsend posted a series of Instagram stories, explaining her son's histrionics while she was away. The American shared a hilarious incident in which her son admitted to 'beating up their dog' during her absence as she warned him.

"I am like what did you do AJ? And he was like I just put my hands on him and I said that doesn't make sense. So he said I put my elbows on him, I said what does that mean? So I said if you keep hitting the dog, imma hit you," she said.

