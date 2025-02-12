"He has been abusing the dog" - Taylor Townsend laments difficulties of raising son Adyn from afar amid hectic WTA schedule

USA's tennis star Taylor Townsend has opened up about the challenges of raising a child from afar. She has been away for about six weeks from her three-and-a-half-year-old son Adyn and shared some instances of him that made her feel like her kid has been missing her guidance.

The American tennis star shared hilarious stories about her son she found out through his caretaker. One of them is, her son abusing her pet, a Dobermann, who she adores.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the histrionics of his son in multiple parts and ranted to fellow parents about the development her kid has been making on the mischievous front.

"I called him on Face Time and he's immediately on the phone crying 'no no don't tell her'... I am like don't tell me what? His caretaker talking about- he's been abusing the dog," she said explaining the situation.

She later charged her son on why he did that and received a confused yet funny reply.

"I am like what did you do AJ? And he was like I just put my hands on him and I said that doesn't make sense. So he said I put my elbows on him, I said what does that mean? So I said if you keep hitting the dog, imma hit you," she said jokingly warning her child.

Taylor Townsend also shared other comical stories of his son jumping in the pool at his swimming class unsupervised and ordering $500 worth of dinosaur toys at Target.

However, it was evident through Taylor's narration that she is missing witnessing all these moments due to her hectic tour schedule. She is currently in the Middle East and will compete in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships next.

Taylor Townsend's unsuccessful run in the Middle East so far

After Taylor Townsend's stunning win at the women's doubles of the Australian Open 2025 alongside Katerina Siniakova, the American has been having a drought of wins in the subsequent tournaments.

Due to her singles rank being 83, she has to compete in the qualifiers of the ATP tournament. The 28-year-old failed to make an impact at the Singapore Open and traveled to the Middle East to find a grip on her singles career.

However, luck hasn't been in her favor as Townend failed to advance to the main draws of both the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar TotalEnergies Open after crashing out in the qualifier stages.

She hopes to work on her weak ends and make a comeback with a singles title win.

