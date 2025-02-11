Taylor Townsend makes honest admission about missing son Adyn as she remains away from home for WTA’s Asia-Pacific swing

Taylor Townsend admitted to missing her son, Adyn, whom she lovingly called her "best friend." The American tennis star is currently away from him as she covers the Middle East hard-court swing on the WTA Tour.

Townsend began her 2025 season in mid-January with the Australian Open. The American emphatically won her second Grand Slam title after going all the way in the women's doubles event with Katerina Siniakova.

Soon after her triumph, she traveled to Singapore but faced first-round defeats in the singles and women's doubles. More misery awaited the 28-year-old as she lost in the first-round singles qualifiers of both the Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open.

Taking to Instagram recently, she shared an adorable image of her son Adyn Aubrey and admitted she missed him. She captioned it:

"Missing my best friend heavy"

Townsend, ranked World No. 3 in doubles, has surprisingly not participated in doubles at the Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar Open.

When Taylor Townsend admitted to thinking about her son Adyn to calm herself down

Taylor Townsend at the BJK Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend announced her pregnancy in October 2020 and gave birth to Adyn Aubrey Johnson on Mar. 14, 2021. There is no information available about the father of the child.

At the Italian Open in May 2023, Townsend defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula, earning only her second Top 10 win. She dedicated the moment to her son, revealing that thinking of him helped calm her nerves. Speaking to Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj, she said:

"It was actually crazy because when I was walking on the court, and there were cameras in my face, I was thinking, ‘Hi AJ,’" she said. "It was one of those moments where I was feeling butterflies. Just thinking about him at that moment. Kind of made me settle down."

"Everything I do, and these moments are so worth it because it shows the hard work that I am doing, it's paying off. I'm making it count... I hope that he's watching 'Hi baby, I love you so much,'" Townsend added.

Currently, the Qatar Open is underway. Up next on the Tour is another WTA 1000 event in the Middle East - the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

Ranked World No. 83 in singles, Townsend will have to go through the qualifiers if she wants to participate in singles. Events in the USA will begin in the last week of February with the ATX Open in Austin, followed by WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

