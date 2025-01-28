Taylor Townsend faced harsh criticism following a crushing singles defeat at the Singapore Open, just days after winning her second Grand Slam doubles title at the 2025 Australian Open. Many fans have accused her of prioritizing financial gain over competitive performance.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), Townsend, along with Katerina Siniakova defeated the team of Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei to win the women's doubles Australian Open title. This was the Czech-American pair's second Major together after their triumph at Wimbledon last year.

Just two days later, on Tuesday (Jan. 28), Townsend competed in singles at the Singapore Open, facing second seed Elise Mertens in the first round. The 28-year-old ranked World No. 82 in singles, suffered a crushing 1-6, 0-6 defeat, prompting fans on X and Reddit to scrutinize her decision to play.

"Taylor Townsend is a f**king disgrace for taking up a spot in this match versus someone who could’ve changed their life. She really flew out to Singapore after Australian open to do this? She just wanted the money, give it to a junior… give it to a lucky loser…?" one fan wrote.

"Taylor Townsend needs to lay off the bacon. 🥓 Or do some 🏃‍♀️" another fan wrote.

"one day you win a grand slam title and the next you get bageled by elise mertens, only tennis," a third fan wrote.

On Reddit, fans reacted to the score that was shared on r/tennis.

"Townsend should've withdrawn. That was embarrassing," one fan wrote.

"She just came here to cash a quick cheque," another fan wrote.

"Shouldn't have played, but understand rules wise why she didn't withdraw, though she had a valid excuse. Mertens will take the win, but Tadde is in good form....she can defeat Mertens in R2," yet another fan wrote.

According to a report by Perfect Tennis, for her first-round finish, Townsend will earn close to $3,000.

Taylor Townsend celebrates 'women of color' following her and Madison Keys' Australian Open triumph

Katerina Siniakova (R) and Taylor Townsend at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

During her champions' press conference at the Australian Open, Taylor Townsend noted her and Madison Keys' triumphs and opened up about inspiring the next generation as 'women of color.'

"I look at Madison and all the things she's been through when she played Sloane [Stephens] in 2017, you know, it was two women of color in the finals that weren’t Venus [Williams] and Serena [Williams]," Townsend said.

"Even her being a woman of color winning here and then me as well, I just think that it’s so inspiring to be able to have little girls and boys looking at us. This is history in the making and I think that it’s something so special. So I can’t even put into words how happy I am," she added.

Keys had defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the women's singles at the Australian Open to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

