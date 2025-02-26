"Scheduling conflicts = shows were not selling" — Internet reacts to Drake canceling Australia & New Zealand tour dates

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand was abruptly cut short after the rapper recently canceled his last four shows, citing a "scheduling conflict." The Anita Max Win Tour, which kicked off in Perth on February 4, saw the rapper perform about 40 tracks featuring his hits from his discography, such as God's Plan and Hotline Bling.

The canceled shows include a concert in Brisbane, one in Sydney and two in Auckland, New Zealand. According to Rolling Stone Australia, the cancelation was announced after the rapper reportedly left Australia on his private jet after his show in Brisbane on February 25.

After the Brisbane show, the Canadian rapper was reportedly spotted partying at The Tax Office till around 4 am the next morning. He left Australia at 6:40 am, making stops in Fiji and Hawaii before arriving in Toronto.

The news of Drake's canceled Australia and New Zealand shows were met with mixed reviews on social media. Some wondered why the tour dates were canceled at the last minute, speculating if it could be attributed to low ticket sales.

"Scheduling conflicts = shows were not selling," one user commented.

Several netizens seemingly echoed this sentiment, criticizing the rapper for canceling at the last minute.

"I’m sure ticket sales were low," one person posted.

"You literally scheduled the shows, lol I just think he’s tired of being over there," another person added.

"Drake pulling the plug on Australia and NZ feels off—‘scheduling conflicts’ sounds like a polite dodge. Fans deserve more than a vague ‘we’re working on it’ from a rep. Hope he makes it right, but this late cancel’s got people side-eyeing the real story," someone else commented.

"Uh oh. Somethings not adding up," another user wrote.

Others urged the rapper to announce the rescheduled dates soon. Here are some of their comments.

"Please he should reschedule..we can’t wait," one fan tweeted.

"Disappointing! Hopefully, they’ll be able to reschedule soon so everyone can catch the show," another person added.

"Hope they reschedule soon!" someone else exclaimed.

Drake's stage equipment was reportedly shipped to Europe

It is unclear why Drake canceled his remaining tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. However, some speculate that the rapper could have commitments in other countries after reports of his stage equipment being shipped to Europe circulated on social media.

According to Rolling Stone Australia, the rapper's team plans to announce the rescheduled date soon, as mentioned in a statement announcing the cancelation.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake’s 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed. We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates," the statement read.

The statement also said refunds would be available, adding that the refunded tickets would go on sale after the rescheduled dates were announced. It continued:

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

In other news, Drake and PartyNextDoor's new Valentine's Day album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, topped the Billboard Hot 200 charts a week after its release, replacing Kendrick Lamar's 2024 album, GNX.

