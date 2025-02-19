"Even the way he threw that sandle was zesty"- Drake memes erupt as internet reacts to footage of rapper trying to take out a drone

A video of Drake throwing a sandal at a drone in Sydney, Australia has gone viral online. This comes in the midst of his Anita Max Win Tour which is happening across the country and New Zealand. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the same.

X user @FearedBuck took to the social networking site on February 19 to share a video of Drake throwing an orange sandal at a drone while looking visibly exasperated. The netizen also claimed that the 6 God was allegedly gambling when the drone recorded him.

The video quickly went viral and amassed over 11 million views. It remains unclear as to who was controlling the drone. Netizens have since taken to X to react to the video with one person saying:

Several others expressed similar sentiments and trolled the rapper relentlessly. Comments online read:

“Hahaha that’s a fun one! Dude lives in a penthouse with millions and only play slots all day,” a platform user said.

“Impossible for this man to look cool,” an internet user said.

The video comes following the release of his and PartyNextDoor’s latest album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Drake’s throw is awful! What kind of aim is that,” an X user said.

“How did bro miss this bad,” another internet user said.

“That’s so funny Should of blasted Kendrick song,” a platform user said.

Others also speculated that the drone recording him was staged and the video was fake. Comments online read:

“This is so staged it’s insulting he thought we would believe this,” an X user said.

“fake lol staged lol there’s no way he threw that chancla like that all sideways,” a platform user said.

Drake leaks unreleased track on his Plot Twist Instagram account

On February 17, Drake took to his Plot Twist Instagram account to leak a song that is currently not available on any music streaming platforms. The song seemed to have sampled Mint Condition’s 1991 hit track Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes). As per Tribune, the song was supposed to be included on the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album. However, it did not due to certain sample clearance issues.

The leak also featured an unnamed female artist. As the same began to be discussed online, New Orleans rapper OnlyHeaven came forward to admit it was her. She said in her Instagram stories:

“Yeah he’s saving the best for next for sure.”

OnlyHeaven also hinted at Drake releasing a “Deluxe Album” in the future.” Meanwhile, many are under the assumption that Drizzy threw shade at DeMar DeRozan as he threw his basketball jersey off the stage during his February 17 Sydney concert.

The duo had a good relationship and also appeared on the cover of Slam Magazine together back in 2016. However, matters speculatedly turned sour after DeRozan appeared in the music video of Kendrick Lamar’s Drizzy-diss track Not Like Us and also at K. Dot’s Pop Out concert.

