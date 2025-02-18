"Drake x Suki ???" — Internet wonders who the female rapper is on Drizzy's unreleased track that did not make it on $$$4U, posted via Plot Twist

On February 17, 2025, Drake took to his alternate Instagram account @plottttwistttttt to tease an unreleased track featuring an unnamed female rapper. According to All Hip Hop, the track, which sampled Mint Condition’s 1991 song Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes), was supposedly meant to be included in his newest collab album with PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, released on February 14, 2025.

However, the unnamed track did not make the cut in the 21-tracklist album because the sample did not get cleared, as stated in the Instagram post's caption, which said:

"No $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat."

Following the release of the two-minute snippet, fans wondered about the female rapper featured in the track. One user speculated if it might be Sukihana, commenting:

"Drake x suki ???"

More fans questioned who the rapper was, saying they didn't recognize her voice. Others praised the song, hoping the sample got cleared soon so the track could be officially released. Here are some of their comments.

"Who is this even? I don't recognize her voice at all."

"Who is she?"

"This would have went crazy on TikTok."

"BEAT CRAZYYYY CLEAR THAT."

Others praised the snippet for utilizing New Orleans beats. Here are some of their reactions.

"NOLA We Lit."

"Nola beats really taking off this year."

"Got damn we would have had another hit out the NO."

"These comments are wiiiillldddd either yall young as hell or not from the states. How yall dunno bout that NOLA Bounce ?? Respect to shawty 🫡 @onlyheaven.1"

New Orleans rapper Only Heaven claimed she is the female rapper in Drake's unreleased song

Only Heavens, a New Orleans-based rapper, claimed she was the artist in Drake's unreleased song leaked on his Plot Twist Instagram page. Following the song's leak on the Instagram page, the female rapper reshared the post on her Instagram account to her 75.8K followers, writing in the caption, "THIS IS MAJOR."

In her Instagram post, she also pointed out that the @plottttwistttttt account had tagged her to the post, lending more credence to the fact that she was the rapper in the track. According to All HipHop, she also reposted the snippet on her Instagram Story, writing:

“Yeah he’s saving the best for next for sure. Drakes Deluxe Album??”

Only Heaven has a five-track EP on Spotify and Apple Music titled KISS (Keep It Short & Sweet). The rapper attracts over 33K monthly listeners on Spotify, and she has also released music videos for her tracks In Here and 2 Shots on YouTube.

However, Drake has yet to officially confirm that Only Heaven is the artist in the leaked snippet. The Canadian rapper's collaborative album with PartyNextDoor broke records on Apple Music as the "biggest R&B/soul album" by first-day streams worldwide.

Several songs from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U are on the Top 10 list on Apple Music at the time of this article, including Gimme A Hug, Nokia, and CN Tower.

In other news, Drake is gearing up for his Sydney show on February 19 as part of "The Anita Max Win Tour." The tour saw Drake touring Australia and New Zealand between February and March 2025, performing over 40 songs encompassing his entire career.

