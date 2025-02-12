"He knows something we don't know" — Internet reacts to Drake's Plot Twist account posting photo of Lucian Grainge's daughter-in-law in OVO merch

Drake has recently been active on his alternate Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, uploading nearly 20 posts in a single day. One of the posts reportedly featured Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge's daughter-in-law, Sofia Richie. Sofia, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, married Grainge's son, Elliot, in 2023.

In the picture, uploaded to the Instagram account on February 12, Sofia Richie is seen wearing a black turtleneck showcasing the OVO owl logo. OVO stands for October's Very Own, Drake's independent record label founded in Canada in 2012.

For those unfamiliar, the Canadian rapper is engaged in a legal battle with Grainge's UMG after he sued the label for defamation concerning Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. Lucian Grainge was also seen exchanging a high-five with Dr. Dre after Lamar's Grammy win for the diss track, leading many to speculate whether Grainge had a role in securing Lamar's victory during their feud.

Fans speculated that Drake posting Grainge's daughter-in-law's picture was meant to convey something, with one user tweeting:

"Oooh he knows something we don't know."

Several people speculated whether Sofia Richie has ties to Drake, considering she was wearing the OVO turtleneck. Others appreciated the Canadian rapper's "pettiness."

"Interesting. So is she the insider that spilled the tea on Lucian and his activities at UMG?" one person questioned.

"I respect pettiness," someone else added.

"Uhhohh man you bout to start some s**t," another person wrote.

"Plottwist is now delving into Grainge’s family matters. Sofia also used to have ties to the Kardashian clan," a user posted.

However, others criticized this move, claiming the Canadian rapper should have known better than to mess with someone's family following his rap beef with Lamar.

"He never learns "don't play with someone's family"," one person wrote.

"Dumbest move alive! Bro just trying to get his contract back at this point then he will release he f**ked up! Lmao," another person added.

"This is why y’all Ovhos lost the beef. Y’all get excited for middle school shenanigans and not music. Smfh," someone else commented.

@plottttwistttttt also follows only one Instagram account, Sofia Richie's, at the time of this article.

Exploring the lawsuit between Drake and UMG in brief

In the aftermath of Drake's highly-publicized rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, the Canadian rapper shocked the music industry after he sued his record label, Universal Music Group, for defamation on January 15. For context, both rappers are signed to UMG under different divisions.

In the 81-page lawsuit filed in New York, the 6 God accused UMG of using its resources to "elevate a dangerous and inflammatory message that was designed to assassinate Drake’s character."

"UMG’s campaign went well beyond the traditional music company playbook — indeed, UMG has unleashed every weapon in its arsenal, including, on information and belief, certain practices that are unlawful," the suit added.

The lawsuit also alleged that the record label employed bots to "artificially inflate" the streaming numbers for Not Like Us to "devalue Drake's music and brand," citing the upcoming ending of his UMG contract as the motivation.

The rapper further asserted that the "false allegations" in the song, where Lamar labeled him a "certified p*dophile," resulted in "real world consequences," referring to the several break-in attempts and one drive-by shooting that took place at Drake's Toronto property. Lamar had used a Google image of the same house as the cover art for Not Like Us.

UMG denied the claims, accusing the rapper of weaponizing "the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression." The record label also described the lawsuit as "illogical," emphasizing that it worked "tirelessly" to help the Canadian rapper "achieve historic commercial and personal financial success."

Drake's legal team threatened to expose UMG's "gross prioritization" in a recent statement

Drake's legal team also issued a statement ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance on February 9. The latter seemingly continued his feud against his rival by performing Not Like Us. Lamar also mentioned the lawsuit during his performance.

In a statement to The New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli, Drizzy's legal team accused the record label of "masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom," adding:

“There is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world. We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth.”

In other news, Drake is on tour in Australia and New Zealand. The rapper is also expected to release his upcoming collaboration album with PartyNextDoor, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Valentine's Day this year.

