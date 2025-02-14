"If you ain't dissin, we will not listen" — Internet reacts to Drake dropping $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U in collaboration with PartyNextDoor

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative project Some Sexy Songs 4 U has been officially released on February 14, 2025, and it is now available for streaming on all platforms. The album features 21 singles in the entire soundtrack.

Ad

The cover art of the album was released around three days ago through a joint Instagram post, featuring the duo in front of the Canada-based Marilyn Monroe Towers. They were seen to be wearing fur coats. The photo also included a warning of explicit content that appeared at the bottom.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, the list of songs was revealed a day before the release on social media, including a few tracks such as Gimme a Hug and When He's Gone, that have not been released yet. However, further updates are awaited on the guest appearances by other artists in Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Furthermore, Drake also announced the arrival of the album through a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), adding photos of the cover art and the list of songs. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the latest album. One user opined,

Ad

"If you ain't dissin, we will not listen."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drizzy's fans were spotted responding below the post, with one of them writing that the rapper's legacy has "touched lives."

"Music is back! Say heat [fire emojis]", an X user wrote.

"Album got me vibing like. 10/10 no cap", a netizen stated.

"Drake's legacy is touching lives, not just playlists", one of the reactions reads.

A user commented asking if there was a diss track in the album alongside another user claiming that the album was not available yet on Apple Music.

Ad

"Someone lmk if there's a diss track in this joint", an X reaction mentioned.

"It's not on apple music you liar", another netizen commented on X.

"This what we wanted. Welcome back", a user reacted.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's album was announced last year

Back in August 2024, Drizzy made a surprise appearance at PartyNextDoor's tour Sorry I'm Outside at the Toronto-based Budweiser Stage. Talking to the audience, Drizzy confirmed at the time, that he and PartyNextDoor had been planning to bring a collaborative project to life. According to Vibe magazine, Drizzy said:

Ad

"So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you."

Ad

Drizzy is currently busy with his Anita Max Wynn Tour and PartyNextDoor also appeared for one of the shows in Melbourne as part of the tour earlier this week. Drizzy teased the collaborative album while addressing the crowd, saying that it would include "some turned-up songs."

This is not the first time that Drizzy and PartyNextDoor have joined each other for an album as they have released many collaborative singles in the past such as Recognize.

While Drake's latest album For All the Dogs was released back in 2023, PartyNextDoor's last major project was PartyNextDoor 4, which came out in April 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback