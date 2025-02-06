Akademiks says UMG people told him Drake’s collab with PartyNextDoor will be dropping under Sony and Drizzy will be featured on every song

In a tweet dated February 6, 2025, X page @AkademiksTV posted a video of DJ Akademiks claiming that Drake's collaboration with PartyNextDoor will be dropping under Sony. The podcaster said that he heard from people at UMG that Drizzy will feature on every song in the collab album.

Giving an example of the situation of two rappers from different labels collaborating, Akademiks took the names of Future and Metro. The podcaster said that Metro is on Drizzy's label while Future is on Sony, which is an epic label for hip-hop, he suggested that since Future is the bigger artist their collaboration would be released on the label he is signed to.

Additionally, DJ Akademiks said that from what he's heard the upcoming album is PartyNextDoor's project and that Drake is not engaging with Universal Music Group about his next project because of his ongoing lawsuit against the music company. Akademiks said that Drizzy could announce it as his last album with UMG if there was a possibility of the collab album releasing via the label.

The podcaster emphasized the fact that the collab album will say PartyNextDoor featuring Drake because the One Dance rapper has to get through litigation with UMG and drop something that the label approves of. He added that Drizzy owes one more project to Universal. However, Akademiks said that he hadn't spoken to the rapper about it.

Drake announces name and release date of collab album with PartyNextDoor

In August 2024, Drake announced his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. At the time, Drizzy said that on behalf of himself and Party, they were working on something for everyone adding that his fans should get the summer over with and do what they need to do.

While announcing the album, the Passionfruit rapper said:

"I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

After a lot of hype and anticipation, on February 3, 2025, Drizzy and PartyNextDoor took to Instagram to announce the title of their collab album and its release date. The Instagram post showcases that the album is called $ome $exy $ongs 4 u, and it is set to be released on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

The post is a one-minute clip of what seemingly looks like a shot from a music video of their joint track featuring a neon karaoke room wherein Drake is sitting in the corner and vibing to the party as he is surrounded by female guests. The snippet also features PartyNextDoor's vocals in the background which Drizzy lip-syncs to.

During his live stream with Adin Ross in December 2024, Drake commented on his collab with PartyNextDoor and mentioned:

“Me and Party is, honestly, one of the projects I’m most proud of in my life. I’ve always to wanted make a full album of our sound, Toronto sound, R&B. The best that both of us have to offer… The listening party has to be in the city.”

Currently, the rapper is on the Anita Max Win Tour which began on February 4, 2025, in Perth, Australia, and is set to end on March 16, 2025, in Auckland. The tour will cover Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane as well.

