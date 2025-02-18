"More proof that this is all 'political'" — Netizens react after finding out the last time Spotify tweeted about Drake was in 2023

Social media is ablaze with speculation after users discovered that the last time Spotify tweeted about global rap icon Drake was in 2023.

On February 17, 2025, X user @kofi_champ_ posted a tweet featuring a screenshot revealing that Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming giant, last tweeted about Canadian rapper in 2023 — despite his status as one of the platform's most-streamed artists —

"The last time Spotify tweeted about Drake was two years ago. They didn't mention him at all last year, despite him being the biggest artist on the platform," the user tweeted.

The viral post, highlighting Spotify's alleged lack of engagement with Drizzy, has reignited debates over industry favoritism, with users speculating that the platform has intentionally distanced itself from the rapper —

"More proof that this is all "political". Nothing is authentic about what is and has been going on," a user on X commented.

Moreover, some users on X argued that Drizzy's dominance on Spotify is so significant that if he removed his catalog, the platform would face substantial losses due to the vast number of listeners he attracts —

"They're biased, if he took his music off their platform, they'd cry. He bring way more real listeners than the other side," a user on X commented.

"Didnt mention him when he was the first artist to pass 100b on thier platform," another noted.

"I thought Drake was bigger than the machine?" another commented.

Furthermore, some users on X speculated that Spotify's decision to stop mentioning Drizzy in their tweets could be linked to the lawsuit the rapper filed against the platform —

"They switched up after he started complaining about them keep sending him plates after breaking records on there," a netizen commented.

"His beef with the industry came wayyy before Kendrick's this something that most people don't know about," another wrote on X.

"No surprised,he called out Spotify not paid Artists fairly in 2023 and they hate him since," a third user commented.

As of now, neither Drake nor Spotify has responded to the reactions circulating online.

Online discussion heats up over Spotify's lack of posts about Drake

The Canadian rapper (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Monday, February 17, 2025, users on X responded to a tweet highlighting that Spotify, the largest music streaming platform, last mentioned Canadian artist Drake in a tweet on November 17, 2023.

This response stems from multiple factors, notably the ongoing lawsuit between Drizzy and Spotify.

In November 2024, Drizzy filed a complaint alleging that Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) had wrongfully inflated Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us" to chart on the platform.

The complaint was followed by a formal lawsuit filed on January 15, 2025. The lawsuit states —

"UMG intentionally sought to turn Drake into a pariah, a target for harassment, or worse. UMG did so not because it believes any of these false claims to be true, but instead because it would profit from damaging Drake's reputation. This lawsuit is not about the artist who created 'Not Like Us.'

It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous," the lawsuit reads.

Expand Tweet

However, the rapper has withdrawn his legal actions against UMG and Spotify, with Drizzy's legal team notifying that the proceedings were discontinued at no cost to any parties involved.

Another possible reason behind the online reactions is Spotify's usual practice of congratulating and promoting artists on its platform, yet the lack of similar engagement with Drizzy raises questions.

Fans and netizens have expressed their concerns over the perceived discrepancy, although Drake and Spotify have not addressed these matters publicly.

