"Got smoke for everyone but the boogeyman" - NBA fans stunned as Drake throws DeMar DeRozan’s jersey during concert

NBA fans reacted to Drake throwing DeMar DeRozan's jersey during his performance in Australia. The Canadian rapper was performing at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Monday when he took out DeRozan's Toronto Raptors jersey, showed it to the crowd and threw it down the stage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It seems like Drake is getting back at NBA players one by one after another apparent end of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After shading LeBron James by twisting his lyrics, the Canadian picked the former Raptor as his next target.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote that Australia was one place that loved the rapper and he ruined his reputation there.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Wwwwwww DeFrozen ruined his reputation in the only place that loved him," the fan wrote.

Ad

Some fans were upset with Drake's alleged softness and said that his actions were not of a grown man. One even called him a "40-year-old beta man-child."

"Drake is by far the softest n**** I’ve seen 😭," the fan wrote.

"Grown a** man worried about a basketball jersey LMFAOOOOOOO," another fan wrote.

"Bruh, and they tell me he’s not attention-hungry. This 40-year-old beta man-child literally can’t stop catching Ls, and it’s all his own doing," wrote another fan.

Ad

The Grammy Award-winning artist who is not going at Kendrick Lamar and instead at NBA players didn't impress some fans.

"Got smoke for everyone but the boogeyman😂," the fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously interpreted that Drake was a nice person to give the DeRozan jersey to a fan.

"He brought a Demar Derozan Jersey just to give it to a fan. One of the nicest things he done in a long time," the fan wrote.

Ad

A fan said he was surprised that the singer was petty and still had fans worldwide.

"I want yall to put this in perspective, this 42 year old had this jersey with him the entire trip, and decided to this stunt just so it can go viral… and he has fans?" wrote a fan.

Drake once threatened to pull down DeMar DeRozan's jersey if put into the rafters

Drake and DeMar DeRozan's beef started when the Sacramento Kings star appeared in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video. The NBA star even attended Lamar's show in California.

Ad

In November 2024, Drake openly expressed his beef with DeRozan when the latter and the Kings visited his old team at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Before the game, the Raptors honored former NBA star Vince Carter by retiring his jersey.

However, in the lighted-up arena, which had one of the best celebratory moments in the franchise's history, the rapper's comments made more news than Carter's jersey retirement. When asked about Toronto potentially putting DeMar DeRozan's jersey in the rafters in the future, he said he would personally pull it down.

Ad

"If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.," the Canadian rapper told Canadian Sports network TSN.

Expand Tweet

In the last seconds of the game, when DeRozan missed the game-winning shot, the "God's Plan" singer was caught shouting "p***y" at the Kings player. The Toronto Raptors ended up winning the game 131-128.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback