"Collab again" — Internet reacts to Young Thug seemingly claiming Drake is "back number one" after dropping new album with PartyNextDoor

Following the release of Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album $$$4U on Friday, February 14, many celebrities have shared their reactions on different platforms. Rapper Young Thug has made a claim on social media that has grabbed a lot of attention. He seemingly referred to Drizzy by writing:

"That boy back number one."

Drizzy and Young Thug have previously worked together on a few singles such as Sacrifices, Solid, and Ice Melts. Back in November last year, Drizzy also reportedly gave a gift of $1 million to Young Thug after being released from prison. This was first claimed by DJ Akademiks during a live-streaming session. He stated:

"When Thug gets out of jail, the talk is this: They say two hours afterward, Drake flew to Thug and allegedly gave him a [million dollars]. Drake gon' hit me up and be, like, 'Who told you this?'"

While Young Thug's tweet went viral, netizens took to the comments section of his post to share their reactions to the same. One of them seemingly predicted that Drizzy and Thug were possibly joining each other for another project and wrote:

"Collab again imo."

Drizzy's supporters were spotted reacting below the post, with one of them calling him the greatest of all time while another wrote that Kendrick Lamar could never be like him.

"Kendrick will never touch the surface of Drake," a user wrote on X.

"That boy Drakes the goat," a netizen stated.

"We need future, thug, and drake on a song again," an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, a few users addressed the word "boy" in the post, asking who Young Thug was referring to.

"Which boy? I see old dudes," a netizen commented on X.

"That ain't last long huh," another X user reacted.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album has received mixed reactions so far

The tracklist of $$$4U, also called $ome $*xy $ongs 4 U, was disclosed by Drizzy and PartyNextDoor a day before it arrived on Valentine's Day. The duo revealed the list through an Instagram post, showing that the album featured 21 tracks.

In one of the songs, Gimme a Hug, Drizzy seemingly spoke about his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, alongside his longtime dispute with Joe Budden over the years. However, the album has received mixed reviews, and while speaking to TMZ, an insider from the music industry also stated:

"The response to the response was pretty lukewarm. Many felt it didn't live up to the scorched earth nature of Not Like Us."

Not Like Us was a diss track by Kendrick Lamar released during his beef with Drizzy last year. It was able to reach on top of the Billboard charts, and Lamar's recent show at the Super Bowl LIX was also in the headlines after he performed the single.

While Young Thug's response to $$$4U is trending everywhere, other personalities have also shared their opinion about the album, including Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West.

