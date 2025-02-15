"You don't like Drake regardless" — DJ Envy calls out Charlamagne Tha God for hating on Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collab album

Charlamagne Tha God recently shared his reaction to Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album $$$4U, released on February 14, 2025. However, Charlamagne's response led to a debate with DJ Envy and the video of the same is trending now on different platforms.

Charlamagne Tha God reacted to the video in an episode of The Breakfast Club on Saturday, February 15, featuring DJ Envy. At the beginning of the podcast, Charlamagne was heard saying:

"I've never been a fan of Drake's singing. I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B."

Envy said in response that $$$4U was not made for people like Charlamagne since Drizzy makes such albums for his fans. While Envy said that he liked Drizzy, he addressed Charlamagne by saying:

"You didn't even listen to us, so shut up. Because you don't like Drake regardless. You don't like when he sings. You don't like Drake when he walks. You don't like Drake when he gets hair cut."

$$$4U marks Drake's first big album following his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar last year. Notably, Charlamagne and Envy did not refer to anything related to Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar's beef during the conversation. The former even mentioned during the episode that although people expected him to say something about the dispute, he would prefer to maintain a distance from it.

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy shared a similar take on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

While Kendrick Lamar created headlines last year for his dispute with Drake, he is additionally trending for other reasons, including his new album GNX, released in 2024, and the Super Bowl performance on February 9, 2025, which featured Samuel L. Jackson and SZA.

A day after the show on Monday, February 10, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God shared their reaction on The Breakfast Club, with Envy saying that Lamar should have avoided performing a few tracks. Charlamagne also agreed by saying that Lamar should have selected "bigger, high-energy songs" and continued:

"It was an unapologetically, ultra Black performance. Imagine if he would have opened up with "[The] Blacker The Berry… and then he threw in joints like Alright, Good Kid m.A.A.d City, Money Trees."

Lamar's show specifically became popular as he performed on the diss track Not Like Us. The song was able to reach on top of the Billboard charts and even won five Grammy Awards earlier this month.

However, Charlamagne Tha God said in an episode of Brilliant Idiots Podcast a day before Kendrick's performance that Lamar should not perform on the track, as per The Express Tribune. He said that since Drake did not do anything similar targeted at Lamar, Kendrick should also avoid the same. He further stated:

"I just wouldn't be up there mentioning all them other people during my time like that."

Despite all these, Lamar's performance managed to break viewership records. On the other hand, Drizzy has yet to share his response to the words said by Charlamagne about his new album.

