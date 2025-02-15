"Yachty crashing out right now" — Internet reacts to Drake giving a shoutout to 21 Savage on $$$4U track Gimme A Hug

Drake's latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U) - was released on Friday, February 14. In Drizzy's rap verse in one of the 21 songs from the album - titled Gimme A Hug - he gave a shout-out to fellow rapper, 21 Savage, saying:

"[21] Savage, you the only n***a checking on me, when we really in some sh*t brudda"

A tweet uploaded by @nfr_podcast on the same day, which talked about the shoutout, has since gone viral, receiving more than 5.2 million views, 55K likes, and 2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Yachty crashing out right now"

Some netizens criticized the Hotline Bling rapper for talking about losing all his friends when his own actions had caused that.

"NIGGA BEEN CRYING BOUT 21 SAVAGE BEING HIS ONLY FRIEND FOR THE LONGEST. MAYBE IF YOU DIDNT F**K WAYNE AND ALL YOUR OTHER FRIENDS GIRLS THEY WOULD LIKE YOU" - commented an X user.

"So from "drop drop drop" to gimme a hug. Damn." - added another.

"It’s funny 21 is actually British. But we got no follow up just going with the flow." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how, even after possessing fame and success, Drizzy had an emptiness in his life, which led him to write verses like these.

"He got all the fame and success he could want. There are plenty of fanatics that will never see him as anything but a God. But yet his emptiness has him doing this. I want you all to know this is how unfulfilling fame and wealth is. Peace and love" - posted a fourth user.

"Loyalty like that is rare, especially in the music scene. Drake's lyrics really shine a light on genuine" - commented a fifth one.

"I feel bad for you fans cause yall know this ain't it... every song sound the same and the flow on Gimme a Hug is meh... thankfully he made some statements to get the folks going." - replied a sixth netizen.

Drake's latest album comes after a long year of his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, in which the latter's Grammy-winning diss track, Not Like Us, marked his undisputed victory.

Drake talked about his rap beef with Lamar on Gimme A Hug

Besides his shout-out to 21 Savage, Drake also referenced his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar on Gimme A Hug. Towards the end of the track, Drizzy rapped:

"F**k a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit"

Variety reports that Drake's verse hints at ending the feud, but it's unclear if Lamar feels the same. The song begins with "Drake elimination, fake intimidation," seen as a reply to Kanye West, who wished for Drake's downfall on a 2024 podcast.

Elsewhere in the song, the Feel No Ways rapper compared himself to a character from The Matrix, who dodges a bullet in slow motion to cheat death, saying:

"You Neo in the matrix, these n***as just Nemo in the ocean"

Then alluding to rappers like Lamar for using his name to succeed in the industry, Drizzy raps:

"Small fish, making kids feel emotion / Using you for promotion"

He also addresses people who are preying on his downfall in the rap battle and amidst claims of him being a p*dophile, rapping:

"Funny how it’s only bitch n***a that are waiting on the boy’s obituary / ‘Cause if I die, it’s these n***as that become the sole beneficiary / And what the fuck are they gon’ do with it?"

Drake and 21 Savage first collaborated in Sneakin' back in 2017, followed by their 2022 collaboration, Her Loss.

