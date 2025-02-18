"You’re not even trying to hide it?" — Internet compares Spotify's top US songs to Apple Music, showing no Drake songs in the former

According to a tweet by X user @DrakeDebate posted on February 18, 2025, Spotify's top US songs compared to that of Apple Music show no Drake songs in the former. A side-by-side comparison of Spotify and Apple Music's top US songs showcases Kendrick Lamar ruling the top 5 in the former.

As for Apple Music, the topmost track in its top US songs category was Drizzy's GIMME A HUG followed by Lamar's luther and Not Like Us. In November 2024, Drizzy filed a legal petition accusing Universal Music Group and Spotify of artificially boosting the streams of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us via pay-for-play agreements and bots. However, the rapper withdrew his petition in January 2025.

Netizens expressed their opinions on the difference between the topmost songs in the US on Spotify and Apple Music, wherein an X user tweeted:

"You’re not even trying to hide it? @Spotify"

"They are getting K Bot more streams as we speak," an X user commented.

"Those kendrick songs play EVERY TIME after a playlist or Album is done. It’s so annoying," another X user mentioned.

"Do people not realize that drake has a contract with apple which includes his own radio station along with his an agreement that apple will use his songs on their top playlists and promote his music in every way possible?" an internet user stated

However, some netizens pointed out that the difference in the list could be due to a varied count of listeners using Spotify and Apple Music:

"Spotify is worldwide the biggest music streamer. Apple music isnt even the top 5 in the USA and significantly lower everywhere else. You can’t compare them," an X user tweeted.

"Apple Music just has more Drake fans. Literally doesn’t prove anything when Spotify has 6x the amount of users," a netizen commented

"idk if you know this but this just means the album had more listeners from apple music and kendrick had more on spotify. they are never going to look like the same list," another netizen remarked

Drake reportedly likes fan theories alleging Spotify is hiding the rapper's new album

According to a report by XXL Magazine dated February 17, 2025, Drake's fans recently shared their theories on X claiming Spotify was hiding songs from the rapper's new album. The album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is Drizzy's latest collab with PartyNextDoor. It was released on February 14, 2025.

"So I search Kendrick Lamar on Spotify and GNX pops up. Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR and SSS 4 U doesnt pop up… Spotify on some bullsh*t," one person wrote.

Another X user tweeted:

"They’re treating Drake like a SoundCloud rapper on Spotify. You can’t even find his new music. While he’s simultaneously breaking Billboard and Apple Music records, it’s a blatant f*ck you, and everyone sees it, even the zombie ni**as who scream “CuLTUrE” getting played."

The Hotline Bling hitmaker seemed to agree with the fan theories and supported their theories in the form of a like, the screenshot of which was shared by DJ Akademiks in an Instagram post on February 16, 2025.

Meanwhile the One Dance rapper's latest collab with PND has already achieved the accolade of the second-highest first-day stream debut of 2025.

