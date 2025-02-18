"Drake bell about to pop out" — Internet reacts to a coffin with Drake’s name on it allegedly outside of DJ Khaled’s home

A picture of a coffin with Drake's name written on it, allegedly placed outside DJ Khaled's home, recently went viral on social media. This came following a supposed feud between the two artists after Khaled announced that his upcoming album, Aalam of God, would feature Drake in two songs, which the Canadian rapper reportedly refuted.

On February 17, 2025, X account @certifiedjared posted a picture of a black coffin with the words "RIP OVO. RIP Drake." written on it. The user claimed the coffin was allegedly found outside DJ Khaled's home, however, this has yet to be confirmed by the record producer.

The post, which had amassed over 188K views by February 18, was met with hilarious responses. One X user referenced Drake's Instagram comment, in which he alleged he was not on the project, claiming that DJ Khaled must have him confused with Nickelodeon star Drake Bell.

"Drake bell about to pop out," the user wrote.

Several netizens accused DJ Khaled of switching sides, considering that Drake and Khaled had collaborated several times before this.

"I guess the trend on switching on Drake is still alive and apparent . What's the biggest DJ Khaled hit that doesn't got drake on it?" one person questioned.

"Drake was right for not clearing those two tracks on his album, this n***as be switching up so fasttt," another person added.

"Never loved Drake, just used him," another X user wrote.

Others accused DJ Khaled of being a "weirdo" for allegedly putting out the coffin with Drake's name, claiming it set a dangerous precedent.

"Weirdos man, who put that s**t there," one person posted.

"This death and RIP scenarios that these fools are normalizing can create a very dangerous situation. This is dangerous behavior. But these adults know this … especially when dealing with a manic fan base," another person added.

"And an upside down cross. That’s disgusting. These people need Jesus," someone else commented.

DJ Khaled deleted his album announcement post following Drake's denial

On February 4, DJ Khaled took to his social media profiles to announce the release of his 14th studio album, Aalam of God, with a seven-minute trailer featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

Drake's alleged features in the upcoming album were mentioned in the trailer, where Wahlberg, a thief looking to steal the album from Khaled, tells his team:

“Did you get it [the album]? This guy’s two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f**king street?”

However, the Canadian rapper denied his involvement in the project in a comment on Khaled's Instagram post announcing the album, writing, "Must be @drakebell.” Following this, Khaled removed the social media posts featuring the trailer for Aalam of God.

It is unclear whether the two artists are currently feuding. Aalam of God is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

In other news, Drake is currently on "The Anita Max Win Tour" across Australia and New Zealand, with his next show in Sydney on February 19. The Canadian rapper also recently released his Valentine's Day collaborative album with PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

