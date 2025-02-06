"No friends in the industry"— Fans react as Drake subtly responds to DJ Khaled's collab tease in shady fashion

Drake took to Instagram to deny collaborating with DJ Khaled on the latter’s upcoming Aalam of God album, despite the music producer stating otherwise. The music drop is expected to take place later in the year, with it also being Khaled's 14th studio album. Netizens have since taken to X to react to the 6 God’s Instagram comment.

On February 4, DJ Khaled took to his social media accounts to release a seven-minute action-packed trailer starring Anthony Ramos and Mark Wahlberg. Khaled said in the caption while confirming the collaboration:

“This is not my last album this my black album JAY VOICE [...] DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH DRAKE’s.”

He added:

“@ayojuan matter of fact..send that record over to @badgalriri .. u know…I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked.”

While reacting to the same, Drake wrote in the comment section-

“Must be @drakebell.”

Notably, DJ Khaled has since deleted the social media post.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Drizzy’s reaction, with one X user saying:

Several others took Champagne Papi’s comment in a light-hearted manner with comments online reading:

“This is the best way to say ‘I have nothing to do with this,’” an X user said.

“Trouble in paradise,” a platform user said.

“Drake on revenge mode rn,” an internet user said.

Many were evidently in support of Drizzy not collaborting with Khaled. The duo had worked together for the first time back in 2020 for Khaled's Victory album, and more particularly in his Fed Up track. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“This is how i want drake to be moving from now on,” an X user said.

“Lmfaoo the pettiness is impressive,” another internet user said.

“There’s no more Drake stimulus package for him, maybe he should run to Kendrick to save the album,” a netizen said.

Khaled's upcoming album is named after his five year old son, Aalam. More reactions to the DJ Khaled jab followed:

“Damn Drake turned on Khaled,” an X user said.

“No more handouts from Drizzy,” a platform user said.

Inside the Aalam of God trailer as Drake denies involvement in DJ Khaled album

In the blockbuster trailer that DJ Khaled released on February 4, the Miami-native can be seen in the middle of a heist, doing everything he can to protect the files for his upcoming album. Assailants can be seen attempting to extract the project from him in the cinematic clip.

DJ Khaled can be seen doing his own stunts as Wahlberg’s team of robbers try to rob him in the Eif Rivera directed video. Wahlberg also says in the video:

“Did you get it? This guy’s two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f**king street.”

Khaled then gets into a car with Ramos, who he believes to be a friend. However, Ramos ends up double-crossing him where Khalid is held at gun-point and being forced to cough up the album. Khalid also calls Ramos a “piece of sh*t” in the trailer.

Khaled manages to get past the thieves as he heads to his private jet, where he hints at a collaboration with Rihanna. He says in the trailer,

"Send Rihanna the record.”

It remains unclear whether Khaled and Drake are on good terms. Back in 2011, the duo teamed up on I’m On One. They have also worked on For Free and POPSTAR, among others.

Drake’s Instagram comment comes as he kicks off his Anita Max Win Tour in Perth, Australia where he was seen walking on stage in a black hoodie riddled with bullet holes, with a trail of smoke running through the jacket. Drizzy also declared on stage,

"Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

The remark seemed to in reference to his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar that took over internet feeds last summer, especially after latter won big at the Grammys.

