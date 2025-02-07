"Go get a verse from Jay-Z" — DJ Akademiks criticizes DJ Khaled for announcing album with Drake features

DJ Akademiks recently criticized DJ Khaled on his livestream for announcing an album with Drake features. In a video of the same posted on Instagram by @zairethinker, Akademiks expressed his discontent with DJ Khaled and suggested that he should promote the two Jay-Z songs that he has instead of advertising a feature from Drizzy on the album.

Akademiks searched for a video of DJ Khaled vibing with Jay-Z, wherein the latter also gave Khaled a chain that he had. Sharing the video on live stream and then cutting to Drizzy's Duppy Freestyle, Akademiks addressed Khaled and said:

"Go get a verse from Jay-Z ni**a or go do a country album with Beyonce. Get the f*ck out of here. Yo a**, when Drake can jump in a 50 verse 1, you quiet as a motherf*cker."

Trending

Akademiks added that DJ Khaled announced an album all of a sudden pretending he likes what Drizzy likes. The podcaster said that Drizzy doesn't like a lot of people these days, questioning if Khaled dislikes the same people as well. Akademiks replayed Drizzy's line from Duppy Freestyle multiple times which states:

"I just left from over by y'all puttin' pen to the sheets/ Tired of sittin' quiet and helpin' my enemies eat."

Then, Akademiks claimed that DJ Khaled wanted Drizzy to give him two hit songs so he could win accolades for the same with Jay-Z's Roc Nation at the next Grammys.

Drake's comment led DJ Khaled to delete album announcement: Details explored

DJ Khaled took to Instagram on February 4, 2025, to announce his upcoming album, Aalam of God, and shared a trailer for the same wherein Mark Wahlberg referred to a Drizzy collaboration, along with the possible appearance of artists like Rihanna and Jay-Z.

Confirming the details of the trailer, DJ Khaled mentioned in the caption:

“This not my last album this my black album JAY VOICE […] DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH DRAKE’s... @ayojuan matter of fact..send that record over to @badgalriri .. u know…I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked.”

However, things took a turn for Khaled after Drake dropped a comment under his album announcement post stating:

"Must be @drakebell."

While it isn't confirmed if Drizzy commented in jest or actually refuted his contribution to DJ Khaled's album, the latter deleted the post shortly after the God's Plan rapper's comment. DJ Khaled and Drizzy have collaborated in the past on tracks like 2011's I'm On One as well as 2016's For Free, and 2020's POPSTAR, among other songs.

Neither DJ Khaled nor Wahlberg have commented on whether there is a Drizzy collab on the Aalam Of God album. Moreover, Drake hasn't clarified his stance on the same, beyond the comment he left on Khaled's announcement post.

The rapper is currently on the Anita Max Win Tour, which kicked off on February 4, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The tour will cover Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, and will end on March 16, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Additionally, Drizzy announced his highly anticipated album with PartyNextDoor called $exy $ongs 4 U, set to be released on February 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback