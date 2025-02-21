"Bro really gonna give out a million on this tour" — Internet reacts to Drake giving a fan $20k after beating him to rock-paper-scissors

Hip-hop superstar Drake continues to make headlines with his generosity. He gifted a concertgoer $20,000 during his recent tour stop, leaving fans in awe.

On February 20, 2025, Canadian rapper Drake performed his Anita Max Win Tour at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park.

Many fans were holding money request signs, and the rapper noticed one individual asking for financial help to buy his father a birthday car. He agreed to a game of "rock, paper, scissors," and even though he won, he generously gifted the fan the amount.

Clips of the interaction quickly went viral on X, with fans and commentators praising the rapper's ongoing acts of generosity. Many speculated that he might end up spending millions on similar gestures —

"Bro, really gonna give out a million on this tour," one commented.

Moreover, numerous users on X described the Canadian rapper as exceptionally generous, calling him naturally an "amazing dude," suggesting that the industry had unfairly portrayed him as arrogant —

"Drake is naturally an amazing dude. the industry made him more arrogant at times & him being petty is how he deals with alot of the stress. they could never make me hate him," a netizen on X commented.

"Drake started something when he was giving away money in the God's Plan music video 😂," one more wrote.

"Making this guy out to be a bad human being is sickening. A rich multi millionaire has a f*cking private plane not jet," another commented.

However, some users on X acknowledged the artist's generosity but emphasized the need to regulate the number of signs allowed at the venue entrance. Many netizens suggested that the situation was becoming excessive, with some signs getting out of hand —

"He's so generous but he needs to limit the amount of signs at the door now," another commented.

"Even though how kind this is to see, I'll still stand by that some signs are fine but it gets to a point lowkey," one more user wrote.

"shoutout to drake for being giving but his fans are highkey just taking advantage of him at this point," a netizen commented.

As of now, Drake has not responded to the online reactions.

Fan loses to Drake in rock-paper-scissors but walks away with $20k:

The Canadian rapper (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, during his concert in Sydney, Canadian rapper Drake, dressed in an all-white tracksuit with matching white Jordans, noticed a fan in the front row holding a sign that read, "Rock-paper-scissors to buy my dad a birthday car."

Impressed by the message, Drizzy acknowledged the sign before reaching out to the fan and challenging him to a game —

"Come on, I like this sign right here. He says rock paper scissors to buy his dad a birthday car," Drizzy said.

Furthermore, Drizzy asked the fan if he was ready and instructed his team to set up two cameras before they began playing the game —

"You ready? Get him on camera though, oh wait, you gotta put one camera on him and one camera on me, we doing rock paper scissors, to buy your dad a birthday car, think about it. Oh sh*t that's my game boy. You ready? One, two, three, you lost," Drizzy said.

After losing the first round, the Canadian rapper gave the fan another chance. However, the fan lost again. Despite his victory, Drake generously offered him $20,000 to help him buy a car for his father. He then jokingly remarked that rock-paper-scissors was his game, so it was best not to challenge him.

This was not the only notable moment from his Anita Max Win Tour. On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, Drizzy also gifted a pregnant woman $30,000 during the concert. Known for his history of generosity, the rapper has frequently surprised fans with substantial gifts.

As of now, Drake has not commented on his recent money giveaways.

