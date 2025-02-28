"This gonna be insane": Internet reacts to Tory Lanez announcing album release from prison

A new Tory Lanez album is coming for fans early in March straight from prison where the Canadian singer and rapper is currently after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. In the latest Friday, February 28, 2025 episode of the Full Send Podcast, host Kyle Forgeard had Lanez on a call from jail and he brought fans some news about his upcoming album.

Ad

Before the call cuts off, the Canadian singer-rapper managed to answer the question about the album's release date, saying:

"Album is coming March 7th. I will make sure it's finished by that time."

Tory Lanez's album release announcement from prison earned various comments from netizens, with one fan theorizing that the upcoming project would be "insane."

"This gonna be insane," an X user commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans commented on the clip of Lanez's album release announcement shared on social media. Many of his fans are excited and highly anticipating the album's release.

"That's wild! Can't wait to hear what he's bringing with this one," a user on X commented.

"I speak for everyone when I say we will be listening," another person said.

One sarcastically called him a trailblazer and another said that fans don't even need him out of prison because it turned out that he can release new music from there.

Ad

"He wrote an album with a target audience being people who committed assault? Trailblazer," a user on X wrote.

"Tory will never be free cause he keeps dropping albums and singles we don't even need him out of prison tbh," an X user commented.

"Album bout to ho triple platinum in the prison yard and prison weight room," another X user said.

Ad

Tory Lanez says releasing an album from jail is a "really crazy task"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While on a call with Full Send Podcast's Kyle Forgeard, Tory Lanez talked about his upcoming album, which he said was a "really crazy task" to take on considering that he is still currently in jail. Talking about working on the new album from prison, he said:

"I'm more than capable. Even though this is a very—a very crazy task that has never ever been done... This is, you know everybody who says, 'Yo, we've done music from prison or we've done music from jail,' usually it's like this over the phone sh*t-sounding like, 'Yo, this sucks...' That's not what I'm doing here."

Ad

Tory Lanez claimed that the album he's putting out while in jail is "the first ever, in real-time prison album," made by a prisoner while in jail going through his prison sentence in real time for prisoners like him. He further teases what fans can expect in the new album, saying:

"It's professional. It's going to sound like a Tory Lanez album but...just a pain is there."

Ad

The Canadian rapper-singer further teased that his album will depict a lot of his emotions, including his hunger, his tears, and his cries while serving his jail time.

Tory Lanez was convicted in 2023 over the 2020 shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion and is currently serving his 10-year sentence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback