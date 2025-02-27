In a recent Instagram Live session, Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor called out singer and rapper Tory Lanez via an unreleased song snippet. At the beginning of the IG Live, Party mentioned that he wasn't Lanez's friend and asked him to stop saying his name.

Ad

In the snippet of the unreleased song, the rapper states:

"F*ck what Tory Lanez say… I'm running that. I did everything he did he's just a running man… drama man… I'm the daddy let me slap you okay...You said I sound like Young Thug...You sound like me. One day, you'll be me…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tory Lanez aka Daystar Peterson's recent phone call from prison was posted on Instagram on February 20, 2025. In it, the rapper expressed his plan to release a full-length album this year. He mentioned that he was inspired by some of his fellow rappers and said:

"PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025, The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out."

Ad

Currently serving a decade-long sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Lanez referred to Drake and Party's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow albums in his statement.

Judge grants Tory Lanez's deposition for Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz

In October 2024, Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against pro-Tory Lanez blogger Milagro Elizabeth Cooper aka Milagro Gramz. Stallion accused the blogger of causing emotional distress by sharing and promoting deep-fake p*rnography of her and cyberstalking.

Ad

She also dubbed Milagro a "puppet" for Lanez, given the blogger questioned if Megan was actually shot.

In a recent development of the defamation lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion has filed against Milagro Gramz, the former's attorneys filed a motion in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on February 24, 2025. The filing requested a judge to order Lanez to be deposed in connection to the lawsuit against Milagro, stating:

Ad

"Mr. Peterson’s deposition is necessary for Ms. Pete to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant’s conduct and Defendant’s relationship with Mr. Peterson, in support of her claims."

Ad

The request was signed off by Chief United States District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, allowing Tory Lanez to be deposed via videoconference or any other agreed means. Additionally, in December 2024, Megan Thee Stallion amended her lawsuit against Milagro, accusing Lanez of organizing the harassment while being in prison.

Stallion whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, mentioned in her court filing:

"Mr. Peterson’s prison call logs demonstrate, Mr. Peterson has repeatedly discussed [Milagro Gramz] with his father. In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete."

Ad

In other news, recent footage obtained by TMZ on February 24, 2025, showcases Tory Lanez attempting to rap from the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Calif. However, mid-way into his rapping activity, a riot broke out in prison and the rapper cut the phone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback