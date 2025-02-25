"Lowkey could be a scene on the boondocks"- Internet reacts as prison riot breaks out while Tory Lanez records a song from jail

A video of Tory Lanez attempting to record a song in prison has gone viral online. As the rapper tried to record a song through a phone call, a fight broke out behind him. From the video, it did not appear as if the singer was injured. However, official sources have not confirmed the same. Meanwhile, internet users have taken to the internet to react to the video.

On February 24, TMZ obtained footage of Tory Lanez rapping a song through a prison phone call. He sang in the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, California:

“$500 on the Zelle will make ‘em do gymnastics/ Seen that n**ga run up to the yard and he got backflipped/ Cried in the cell so many nights, I got trapped in”

As Tory Lanez continued, he looked over his shoulder and could hear people yelling. While he attempted to finish his song, after appearing to be worried about his safety, he ran away from the phone.

A brief moment before stepping away, the 32-year-old said on call:

“Ayo, they sprayed the pepper spray, I gotta go!”

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the recording. One netizen said:

Several others went on to express disbelief over Tory Lanez recording a song from prison. Some reactions read:

Tory Lanez was convicted of three gun-related charges in December 2022 after shooting fellow singer Megan Thee Stallion in the feet back in 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

Meanwhile, some other reactions to the video read:

Prior to creating music through phone calls, prison guards confiscated his recording equipment from his prison cell, subsequently leading to him announcing that he was discontinuing his The Prison Tape series. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Tory Lanez announced that he will release an album in 2025

Tory Lanez seems to be persistent in recording music behind bars. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper announced that he will release a full-length album in 2025. As per the website, he said:

“PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025; Drake showed his best work of 2025. The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it’s time for me to come out.”

Tory had previously collaborated with The Weeknd and PND on songs like Best Friends and Leaning respectively. He also revealed on social media that he will be collaborating with the two more often.

Drake has been an ardent supporter of Lanez’s release from prison. While appearing on a livestream with Adian Ross in December, Drizzy called for him and Lil Durk to be freed. Drizzy had also taken to his Instagram account to give a shoutout to Tory’s track Handling Business.

Previously, Lanez also took to social media to address his recording equipment being confiscated. He said:

“My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison. [It] was shut down because the HIGHER UPS figured out what I was really doing with The Prison Tapes and how many inmates were being helped in a life changing way because of them.”

Back in August, Tory also revealed while speaking to Adin Ross that he managed to graduate from high school from prison and had also enrolled himself in college.

