“Nah bro really had da gram going crazy” — Internet reacts as Tory Lanez claims he paved the way for streamers with his ‘Quarantine Radio’

Rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, shared an old Instagram story of his popular show during the lockdown, Quarantine Radio, with the caption,

"I crawled so the streaming community could walk #quarantineradio."

Lanez, who still has access to his phone, claimed that his informal show, regularly hosted on Instagram Live, is why streaming is currently mainstream.

According to CNN, Tory Lanez started the show on March 24, 2020. Tory Lanez played music for hours in his show and invited celebrities like Justin Beiber, Bryson Tiller, Drake, Alicia Keys, 21 Savage, Tinashe, Chris Brown, Tyga, T-Pain, Timbaland, and Lizzo.

As per Medium's April 10, 2020 report, Instagram banned the show on April 7. Instagram's CEO, Adam Mosseri, informed Tory Lapez's fans that Quarantine Radio was banned for violating community guidelines. The ban was lifted soon after the CEO's statement.

Quarantine Radio recorded the highest viewership of around 360,000 on April 9, 2020. The show's rapidly increasing popularity helped Lanez gain followers and sponsorships. In April 2020, more than two million people followed him on Instagram. Tory Lopez's YouTube and Spotify also saw a boost.

After the Instagram page @theshaderoom shared the rapper's Instagram story, netizens had a lot to say. One person (@og_fulla) commented that Tory Lanez fans on the app were "going crazy" back then.

Fan comments on the rapper's show. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some fans of the rapper and the show reminisced over the lockdown days and the show itself.

Fans talk about Tory Lapez's show. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Fans comment on Tory Lanez's show. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens wondered how he was posting from prison, jokingly calling the prison guard.

Fans talk about the rapper's prison sentence. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

What happened between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

According to Vulture's September 14, 2023 report, Megan The Stallion, her friend Kelsey Harris, Lanez, and his bodyguard were returning from Kylie Jenner's party in his car in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. Stallion and Lanez got into an argument, and she stopped the car and walked out of it.

As she was leaving, Lanez told her to "dance" and shot at her feet. Soon, the police arrived. Lanez was arrested for carrying a weapon. When asked what happened to her feet, Megan lied and said she got cut by glass. In an Instagram live on August 20, 2020, Megan clarified that she lied to the police because she was scared.

"I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that. When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I’m scared. All this sh*t going on with the police … I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n**ger with a gun in the car with me."

Expand Tweet

Many netizens accused Megan of lying and trying to frame Lanez. In an interview with Elle Magazine on August 8, 2023, Megan talked about "public humiliation."

"Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see."

As per Vulture, she told CBS's Gayle King in a 2022 interview that she did not have s*x with Tory Lanez. However, in her Prime Video documentary, In Her Words, she admitted that she lied in the interview.

According to BBC's report, rapper 50 Cent saw the interview and assumed Megan also lied about being shot, so he accused her of lying. Later, he heard the call recordings between Megan's friend, Kelsey Harris, and Lanez and realized he was wrong. He apologized to Megan for accusing her of lying.

On August 8, 2023, after a three-year trial, Tory Lanez was found guilty and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion's previous restraining order against Tory Lanez expired in 2023, and she filed for another in December 2024. This time, the rapper got a five-year restraining order against Lanez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback