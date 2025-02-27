“This is peak music” - Fans react to Boldy James and Chuck Strangers dropping new album ‘TOKEN OF APPRECIATION’

Detroit native Boldy James has quietly garnered massive attention amongst the hip-hop community over the past 13 months, releasing four albums and two EPs.

Boldy is now back with another announcement, confirming the release of another high-quality project, titled Token Of Appreciation. The new LP marks his first collaboration with American rapper and producer Che Jessamy, professionally known as Chuck Strangers.

Interestingly, their new LP also includes multiple credits to The Alchemist, who reportedly handled the mixing and mastering for Token Of Appreciation.

According to reports, the duo's latest collaborative project features 11 full-length records, originally recorded in 2022. While the LP wasn't released for two years, Token Of Appreciation found its way to the internet, supposedly leaking on July 5, 2024.

With a complete runtime of 32 minutes, the project blends Boldy James and Strangers' unique style and aesthetic into a complimentary production that highlights their artistic individuality.

From Boldy's brash contemplative verses to Strangers' effortless confident production, records like B.O.B., Unapologetic, Thank God, and 3rd Little Piggy, stand out for their atmospheric compositions.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Boldy James and Chuck Strangers' latest collaboration album, with one individual referring to the 11-record LP as "peak music".

More reactions followed from fans sharing their appreciation for the collaborative project.

"Bro never run out of gas," a fan praises.

"Bro is never out of the studio," a fan stated.

Several were seen praising Boldy James' work ethic and his ability to deliver multiple projects in under a year.

"Boldy drops like 3 albums a year and I love him for it," a fan stated.

"3 albums in two months is insane," said another.

"See you next week James," a fan adds.

Who is Boldy James? Artist history explored as rapper drops three albums for 2025

James Clay Jones III, professionally known as Boldy James, is a rapper hailing from Detroit, Michigan.

Previously signed to Nas' Mass Appeal Records, as one of the first three signees, the rapper parted ways with the record label in 2020. He went on to sign a deal with Westside Gunn's hip-hop collective Griselda Records the same year and has since released multiple projects under his new agreement.

Known for his deep voice and intense lyricism portraying a life of crime while delving into themes of crime, substance abuse, and street life. Boldy released his debut studio album, My 1st Chemistry Set, in 2013, and has since delivered multiple projects, albums, mixtapes, and EPs.

Dropping multiple albums in the same year appears to be a staple for Boldy, as the rapper has released 20 projects since his career started. Since he signed with Griselda Records, James has dropped 12 full-length LPs, which includes 2020's The Alchemist produced The Price of Tea in China.

In an exclusive interview with Stereogum, following a two-car accident on January 9, 2023, where he suffered broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries, the rapper reflected on the struggles he faced in continuing to create, stating:

"It’s still affecting me at this very moment. It was very traumatic. My life changed physically, I had to be mentally stronger. Everyone wasn’t prepared for that blow, I wasn’t either, but I got a lot of people that I count on and I’ve got even more people counting on me."

Boldy James recalled how he was essentially paralyzed during his recovery stage, as his nerves were taking time to "fuse together," claiming he could only move his eyes and mouth.

He cited how past traumas helped him push through all the mental difficulties and challenges he faced, giving him the strength to make music immediately after getting back home.

"I couldn’t write when I first came home because my arms were challenged and my hands weren’t working, so I had to freestyle everything for a minute."

Two months into 2025, Boldy James has already dropped three full-length albums, namely:

Murder During Drug Traffic Permanent Ink Token Of Appreciation

With Boldy James and Chuck Strangers' latest project, Token Of Appreciation, hitting major streaming services today, fans are eagerly expecting what the Detroit artist has in store for the remainder of the year.

