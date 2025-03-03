“Whoever did this… hates her” — Megan Thee Stallion’s Vanity Fair Oscars 2025 after-party outfit faces netizens’ disapproval

While rapper Megan Thee Stallion was not present at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, she arrived at the annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair.

The star-studded after party had guests including Timothée Chalamet, Halle Berry, Raye, Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Pamela Anderson, Kendall Jenner, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Margaret Qualley, Lisa, Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney, among others.

At the event, Megan Thee Stallion's body-hugging green feathered dress made headlines. As she arrived on the red carpet, two hosts asked her,

"What was your inspiration behind this?"

To which she answered she wanted to look like Poison Ivy, a popular DC Comics character.

"I really wanted to give like 'she's baring it all at Vanity Fair. She's definitely giving Poison Ivy."

The two hosts then asked if she'd dance at the party. Megan replied that she would stand still like the Oscar Award. She said:

"I'm not gonna lie to you; I'm standing still. I'm giving statue, I'm giving Oscar."

The rapper's Oscar after-party look was uploaded on Instagram by @theshaderoom, and it garnered varied responses from the netizens.

One netizen (@astoldbyshena) replied to the post and said the stylist who picked the rapper's dress might hate her. They wrote,

"Whoever did this… hates her."

Netizen comments on Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars party dress. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens said Megan's dress was inappropriate for the Oscars. One, @danni_cartrese, remarked that an Oscars party is a classy event, and the rapper's dress would've been a better choice for MTV or the BBMAs.

Netizens comment on Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars party dress. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens disapproved of Megan Thee Stallion's dress, calling it tacky. One netizen (@plariatari) jokingly said the rapper looked like she knew the dress wasn't good enough.

Netizens comment on Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars party dress. [Image via Instagram/@the shaderoom]

Meanwhile, some netizens complimented Megan's dress. One netizen (@thechocolatedxll) defended her by stating the dress was picked by her stylist and not her, and that's why she shouldn't be blamed.

Another (@bronzedchocolate) claimed that since netizens accepted Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, they should keep quiet about Megan Thee Stallion.

Netizens comment on the rapper's Oscars party dress. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Megan Thee Stallion to appear on a K-pop competition show alongside Psy

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter dated February 5, 2025, Apple TV+ will start working on an eight-episode K-pop competition show called KPOPPED in Seoul, South Korea.

As per the show's official synopsis, Western artists will collaborate with well-known, established K-pop idols, and the Korean audience will vote for the best performance.

"In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-Pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-Popped song﻿," the synopsis states.

According to the media outlet, PSY, known for his viral hit Gangnam Style, will also appear on the show.

The release date of KPOPPED isn't revealed yet.

