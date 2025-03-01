"I'm afraid" - Fans react hilariously as j-hope reminds ARMY of their "homework" at HOTS' D-2 in Seoul

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET tour continued for its second day in Seoul on March 1, 2025, taking place at the KSPO Dome. Fans who could not attend the event in person were able to watch the concert live on Weverse, a popular streaming platform.

However, it was a lighthearted moment during the soundcheck, before the main event, that really caught everyone’s attention on social media. As he interacted with fans before the main event, addressing the attending ARMYs (BTS fandom name), j-hope asked:

"ARMY, were any of you here yesterday? I gave you some homework yesterday, right?"

The "homework" in question was to memorize I Wonder..., which is from the rapper's album called HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The song was originally sung by him featuring his fellow BTS member Jungkook. Fans attending HOTS later joined him in singing the track during the main event.

The unexpected playful 'pop quiz' quickly spread across social media, with ARMY responding humorously to j-hope's teacher-like reminder. Making the interaction trend across social media. One fan humorously said:

"Lmfao I'm afraid he's gonna make us learn choreographies too."

"They're lucky he didn't give them a dance homework," said another fan.

"Oh Bts dance leader hobi is now Army's vocal trainer hobi" wrote a netizen.

"he is going to be a killer and innocent teacher at the same time, gosh he's so cutee??" posted one individual on X.

The moment heightened the excitement of the Seoul stop, becoming a standout in the tour’s early stages. ARMYs also admired j-hope’s strict yet playful persona, praising his charisma and stage presence.

"I can feel his charisma through the screen…wow…and he’s just walking and talking," shared one netizen.

"I feel like Hobby should be a bit more lenient towards the average of humanity... What's with the messy hair, baseball cap, and long black T-shirt, the result is an octave above what humanity expects..." wrote one ARMY.

"Hoseok is too sweet and kind, I hope you understand that what he is telling you over and over again is basically to stop being a bitter and boring audience and start being louder and singing his songs," shared another fan.

"Something about this version of J-Hope does unspeakable things to me," mentioned this X user.

Some also praised the attending fans for remembering j-hope’s words and singing along with him during the main event.

"Hoseok definitely will be happy with how fans did their homework lol (fans obviously sang yesterday too, but today is for sure louder & more organised)," said one ARMY.

"homework mission done 😍 this is the beauty of concerts Well done army," added another netizen on X.

j-hope kicks off HOPE ON THE STAGE tour with a three-night concert in Seoul

j-hope has officially returned to the stage with HOPE ON THE STAGE, marking his first major performances since completing his military service. The tour began with a 3-night concert series at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, with shows on February 28, March 1, and March 2.

The March 1 concert ran for 2 hours and 30 minutes, featuring a setlist of 26 songs. j-hope performed tracks from his 3 albums—Hope World, Jack In The Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Alongside he also sang BTS' hits from the albums Love Yourself ‘Answer,’ Love Yourself ‘Tear,’ Love Yourself ‘Her,’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2, BE, and MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

The setlist also included Sweet Dreams, j-hope’s yet-to-be-released collaboration with Grammy winner Miguel. The performance marked one of the earliest live performances of the track, heightening anticipation for its release.

The complete full setlist of the day 2 concert of the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour:

What if... Pandora’s Box Arson STOP MORE Hope On the Street (solo version) Lock/unlock I don’t know I wonder... Trivia: Just Dance Sweet Dreams (new song) 1 Verse Base Line HANGING Airplane Airplane Pt. 2 MIC Drop Silver Spoon Dis-ease Outro: Ego Daydream Chicken Noodle Soup Hope World Future = (Equal Sign) NEURON

Following the Seoul concerts, j-hope will take his tour across North America and Asia. The U.S. leg includes performances at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour then moves to Southeast Asia, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

Alongside the tour, j-hope is gearing up for the release of his new solo track, Sweet Dreams, a digital single featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel. Described as an R&B pop track about embracing love without hesitation.

To celebrate, BIGHIT MUSIC has announced Sweet Dreamland, a special offline fan event set for March 7 at 1 PM KST, just an hour before the song’s official release at 2 PM KST.

