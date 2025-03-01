"Everyone get up their next rank is CIVILIAN"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin and Jungkook get promoted to Sergeant ahead of discharge

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook have officially been promoted to the rank of sergeant during their military service. The update appeared on a South Korean military tracking application called Goondori, showing their advancement three months before their scheduled discharge in June 2025.

ARMYs (BTS fans) celebrated the news online, emphasizing that the idols' next promotion would mark their return to civilian life. Many shared excitement over their upcoming discharge, as both BTS members are expected to resume activities following their military service. One fan on X commented,

"Everyone get up their next rank is CIVILIAN."

Many similar comments flooded the social media platform:

"Jimin and jungkook got promoted to sergeant and now their next rank is civilian. WE’RE GETTING SO CLOSE!!!" shared an ARMY.

"JUST 3 MORE MONTHS TIL MY BABIES COME HOME," said this fan.

"Anything one achieve the other achieve it also because there are on a companionship together," commented one netizen.

"Soon I won't be a military woman anymore omg. how exciting that this hell is ending," wrote another fan.

Fans celebrated Jimin and Jungkook’s promotion with heartfelt messages for the idols.

"Other idols run from their obligation, some cry & fake illness & here is bts being promoted while charting on charts," read a comment on X.

"Congratulations Busan Boys. You are officially to become the Sergeant," said one fan.

"4 of them have been promoted to sergeant. And next civilian. I am so proud of them," shared this ARMY.

"Serving their country while serving the charts!!!!" commented one X user.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook surprise fans with a call during j-hope’s live session and tease untold military stories

On February 18, 2025, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook made a surprise phone call during j-hope's live broadcast on Weverse to celebrate his birthday with ARMY. While their appearance delighted fans, the conversation took an unexpected turn as the duo, currently serving in the military, hinted at untold stories from their time together.

Jimin initially joined the call with j-hope, before calling out for Jungkook to join in. The two then confirmed that they were living together in the same dorm at their military base, further piquing fans' interest. As they chatted, Jimin expressed his eagerness to share numerous stories about their experiences.

"I really, really have a lot of stories I want to tell. There are so many stories created between the two of us. There is so much I want to share. There is so much we did together," Jimin said, fueling anticipation.

Jungkook, however, playfully warned against revealing too much, joking that j-hope might "run away" if they did. Their teasing exchange left j-hope laughing, as he acknowledged that the stories he had already heard were "hilarious."

Despite keeping details under wraps, Jimin and Jungkook ended the call on a heartfelt note, expressing how much they missed ARMY and j-hope, while once again wishing the latter a happy birthday.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together on December 12, 2023, as active-duty soldiers in the South Korean Army. Prior to their enlistment, Big Hit confirmed on November 22, 2023, that Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook had begun their enlistment process.

Both entered the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, where they completed five weeks of basic training, for which Jimin earned a commendation from the Division Commander as the top trainee.

He later joined an Artillery Unit within the 5th Infantry Division. Meanwhile, Jungkook currently serves as a corporal (now sergeant) in the same division.

During their phone call, Jungkook also brought up June 11—the date of their expected discharge—heightening the excitement for their return. As fans eagerly await their stories, the duo’s brief but teasing conversation has only increased anticipation for their post-military activities.

The remaining members of BTS—Suga, RM, and V—are also expected to complete their mandatory military service by June 2025 and return to civilian life.

