"Incredible and well-deserved honor" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung wins KM Chart 2024 best K-music artist winter season

On February 24, 2025, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, was named Best K-Music Artist at KM Chart. KM Chart announced the winners of the 2024 KM Chart Season Best Winter through a live broadcast on its official YouTube channel. According to South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz, the Best K-Music Artist award is presented to an artist recognized for their exceptional star power and significant impact on the K-pop industry.

BTS' V earned the title for his distinctive vocal style and strong global presence as per the report. His influence extends beyond music, making a mark in fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

Following the declaration of the result, fans of BTS and V expressed their excitement and pride after he was named Best K-Music Artist. Many ARMYs (BTS fandom name) celebrated his latest achievement, calling it a "well-deserved honor."

"What an incredible and well-deserved honor! Kim Taehyung wins ‘KM Chart 2024 Best K-Music Artist Winter Season!’ The award winner was determined by only 30% voting! His profound influence was noticed by the industry! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG BORAHAE TAEHYUNG," one ARMY wrote.

"'Given to an artist with unrivaled star quality and great influence on the K-pop industry… has captivated global music fans with his unique tone and musicality.' I will update the Website! 🏆" said a netizen.

"Woohoo!!! Congratulations Taehyung! Our multi-talented #V who exerts influence in numerous cultural and industrial fields 💜😍 is the winner of the Best K-Music Artist for the Winter Season! wrote one fan.

"🏆OMG!!! KIM TAEHYUNG has been announced as the WINNER of KM Chart 2024 Best K-Music Artist of the Winter Season!!! 'Given to artists who have a profound influence... leaving a unique mark...' This is a pleasant surprise as there were only 30% votes!💜💜💜" read a comment on X.

"Such a feat winning with just 30% Voting and the rest of the needed points was from a panel of judges," mentioned an X user.

Fans flooded the social media platform, expressing their enthusiasm and joy about his achievement and highlighting his contributions to music and global influence. Phrases like "Congratulations Taehyung" started trending on X.

"Passionately enjoying 'Winter Ahead': introduction, instrumental, conclusion, the deep, powerful and warm voices. The visual direction, photography, script, acting. Give lots of love and value to this #Jazz masterpiece. Give Kim Taehyung lots of love," shared one netizen.

"King Taehyung collecting awards like it’s a hobby! 👑🔥" commented an individual on X.

"I’m so happy! 😭 If you recall, we actually prioritised voting for the other category. But since this is based on KM Chart and Judges Panel, he came out on top! Things are on the up and up for Taehyung and his TAE CREW! 💃🏻🫶💜" said another comment on X.

"So happy!!! Sometimes goodness really wins and angels show up when we least expect it! I want Kim Taehyung to know he is an amazing artist, and at the end of the day, we put in the effort to bring honor to him, but when it’s out of our hands, he WINS on PURE MERIT!" added one individual on X.

Lim Young-woong, BTS' Taehyung, and Lee Chan-won lead KM Chart’s 2024 Season Best Winter rankings

The KM Chart announced its final rankings for the 2024 Season Best Winter, recognizing top artists who made a significant impact on K-pop between October and December. The winners span multiple categories, highlighting both established stars and rising talent.

Lim Young-woong secured the BEST K-MUSIC award with Warmth, a song he co-wrote and composed. Lee Chan-won won in two categories—BEST HOT CHOICE (Male) and the special BEST TROT award. During his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude and credited his fans for their support, promising to continue delivering quality music.

Dreamcatcher took home the BEST HOT CHOICE (female) award for the second consecutive season. The BEST ROOKIE awards recognized emerging talent, with Ensign winning in the male category and Odd Youth in the female category. Ensign’s victory marked their third consecutive win in the Season Best series. Both groups expressed excitement about their recognition and promised to continue growing.

This season also introduced an additional category, BEST TROT, bringing the total number of awards to seven. All winners were in contention for KM Chart’s prestigious Universal Golden Best at the upcoming 2025 Universal Superstar Awards (USA).

Further details, including exclusive winner interviews, will be available on KM Chart’s official website and YouTube channel.

BTS' Taehyung continues to spread his influence with solo successes while serving in the military

Despite being in the military, BTS member V has maintained a strong presence in the music industry and continues to connect with fans through music. He contributed to three tracks—Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (a collaboration with Park Hyo-shin), and a special remix of White Christmas featuring Bing Crosby, while being in the military.

Fri(end)s achieved notable chart success, ranking 65th on the US Billboard Hot 100 and 5th on the Global 200. Winter Ahead set a milestone as the first jazz song by a K-pop artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100. The White Christmas remix, incorporating Crosby’s original vocals, topped the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts on December 7, 2024.

Kim Taehyung began his military service on December 11, 2023, enlisting alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook as confirmed by Big Hit Entertainment. After completing basic training, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024, where he currently serves in the Military Police Corps as part of the Special Task Force.

He is expected to complete his service by June 2025, along with the rest of BTS.

