"Social media leader for a reason"- Fans react as BTS' V becomes highest-ranking Asian star on 'Most Influential Influencers in World' list

Despite his military enlistment, BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) remains globally influential. On February 26, 2025, he ranked #5 on HypeAuditor’s list of the world's top influencers, the highest for an Asian star.

Ad

V also leads Instagram’s music category, ranking #1 in the UK and #2 in the US, just behind Selena Gomez. He is the only Korean artist in the UK’s Top 50 most influential musicians.

Fans took to social media to celebrate his achievement, hailing his a true social media influence whose impact remains undeniable. One fan wrote,

"Social media leader for a reason"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Most Influential Influencers in the World✨" said one netizen.

"An independent artist of the highest caliber, a cultural icon, the most popular Asian and an influencer with the highest engagement on IG in the world.. the one and only Kim Taehyung 🔥 INSTAGRAM KING THV" posted an X user.

"What's even more impressive is he has the HIGHEST engagement average of 10.9M Likes out of the Top 50. The next highest being THEE Cristiano Ronaldo with 6.2M. This is despite the significant difference in Followers. ORGANIC KING! 🔥" commented an ARMY.

Ad

"Taehyung’s influence knows no boundaries! Even while serving, he continues to set records and shine globally. A true icon, making history with his impact. 🔥👏" read one comment on X.

Fans continue to express their pride, emphasizing how BTS' V’s charisma, artistry, and connection with audiences keep him at the forefront of global influence.

"This is no coincidence. It's talent, determination, hard work, intelligence and an incredible charisma that sweeps and takes everything away. Yin and Yang. Kim Taehyung is everything and attracts everything to him like a magnet that will stay at the top for a long time because this success does not depend only on his beauty. He is everything and also excellent #music." remarked one ARMY.

Ad

"As he deserves he will always be most popular idol of kpop" said another comment on X.

"“ V has cemented his status as a globally influential Asían Star” He takes such a good care of his career, making the right choices, and taking care of every detail.. Being in an industry full of privileged people he's carrying himself by his own, doing the music he really loves. Doing what he loves & taking advantage of every aspect of his life." shared an individual on X.

Ad

"kim taehyung boss main character is an indisputable fact, that's why the girls break everything inside the house every time he appears because they know that no matter what they do, his gigantic fame and global influence will not stop being real" added this fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' V ranks as the most influential musician on Instagram in the UK and surpasses 66 million followers

BTS' V, according to HypeAuditor, a leading influencer marketing analytics platform, ranks No. 1 as the most influential musician on Instagram in the UK and secured No. 2 in the US. HypeAuditor’s rankings evaluate multiple factors, including follower count, engagement quality, audience authenticity, and interaction levels.

Ad

BTS' V, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, launched personal Instagram accounts on December 6, 2021. Soon after creating the Instagram id the singer-songwriter sets 2 Guinness World Records.

He became the fastest to reach one million followers in 43 minutes and also amassed 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes with on creating the id. This surpassed previous records held by Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Rupert Grint.

Ad

As of February 2025, BTS' V's Instagram has surpassed 66 million followers. He also holds the highest average engagement among the Top 50 influencers, with 10.9 million likes per post. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 2 with an average of 6.2 million likes, having 650 million followers according to the social media id @btskthv1230.

Despite his ongoing military service, BTS' V has gained approximately 117,000 new followers following his Instagram post on February 23, 2025. His latest post has received over 14 million likes within two days, contributing to his engagement rate of 16.36% in February, classified as “excellent” by industry standards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' V has remained active in his solo career despite fulfilling his military service and has stayed connected with fans through new music. In 2024 while in military, he has been featured in 3 tracks—Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (a collaboration with Park Hyo-shin), and a remix of White Christmas with Bing Crosby.

Fri(end)s reached No. 65 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Global 200 chart, while Winter Ahead became the first jazz song by a K-pop artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100. The White Christmas remix, released on December 7, 2024, topped both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, coinciding with the 81st anniversary of the song’s original release in 1942.

Ad

Kim Taehyung officially began his military service on December 11, 2023, following Big Hit Entertainment’s announcement of his enlistment alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. After completing basic training, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit within the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024, where he serves in the Military Police Corps’ Special Task Force.

Along with the rest of BTS members in military, Kim Taehyung is set to complete his service by June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback