"A very fitting title"- Fans rejoice as BTS' Taehyung gets crowned Forbes Korea's 'King of King'

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has been named Forbes Korea’s King of King after securing 45.80% of votes in a recently concluded poll. According to social media account @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_, this title solidifies his status as the ultimate winner among Forbes Korea’s selected honorees from 2021 to 2025.

Forbes Korea’s King of King poll brought together previous winners, recognizing the most outstanding personality among them. Fans erupted in celebration following the BTS member’s King of King win, flooding social media with congratulatory messages and admiration for the BTS star.

Many called the title “perfectly fitting,” emphasizing his enduring influence and star power. One fan commented:

"'King of Kings'Indeed.A very fitting title for V. No one esp in Kpop can match his impact,reach &influence.I mean who else is slaying in singing,dancing, acting,visuals , fashion,designing (Tata char& Boston tht became the fastest selling bag in theworld), Military etc."

"Well deserved. I cannot wait to see how his career unfolds. His songs in every genre, his acting in a villain role he wanted. His Brand ambassadorships. His fashionista styles. This man is a legend CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG!" shared one fan.

"Taehyung being crowned King of King by Forbes Korea is everything! His win with 45.80% of the votes shows just how loved and admired he is worldwide. This title is no surprise because he’s always stood out with his unique charm, talent, and kind heart. It feels like such a.. well-deserved recognition for all his hard work and dedication. I’m so proud of him! I can’t wait for the April issue to drop and see all the amazing features about him. Taehyung, you truly are the King!" said another fan.

"Idol of idols and king of king," wrote an X user.

"I can’t even express how proud I am of our V! To see him crowned Forbes Korea's King of King just shows how much he’s accomplished and how much people adore him. 45.80% of the votes is no small feat! It’s so fitting for someone as talented, charismatic, and hardworking as him," read one comment on X.

Others highlighted his consistent wins over the years, reinforcing his legacy. With Forbes Korea set to release an exclusive April issue dedicated to his victory, fans are eagerly anticipating the tribute.

"Amazing! Taehyung being crowned FORBES KOREA KING OF KING is a monumental achievement that reflects the immense impact he has had on music, fashion, and global culture. Congratulations, Tae! This victory is not only yours, but also for all the fans who always support you and celebrate your journey!👑🌟," shared this fan.

"Taehyung truly deserves this title! His impact, talent, and global influence continue to set him apart. Winning Forbes Korea King of King with such an overwhelming percentage just proves how loved and respected he is. Seeing an exclusive April issue dedicated to him is the.. perfect way to honor his achievements! Congratulations, Taehyung! You are the ultimate winner in every sense!" mentioned a netizen.

"Taehyung keeps proving why he's in a league of his own! King of King isn't just a title-it's a testament to his impact, talent, and the love he receives worldwide. Winning with 45.80% of votes among Forbes Korea's top selections speaks volumes about his influence." added this netizen.

"Honestly, he’s always been the king in our hearts, but now it’s official! 💜 This win isn’t just for V—it’s for all the ARMYs who’ve supported him through it all. Can’t wait for the exclusive issue in April. This is just the beginning for him!" read another comment on X.

Taehyung’s musical triumphs during military service

BTS member V has made many strides in his solo career, even while fulfilling his mandatory military service. In September 2023, he released his debut solo mini-album, Layover, which garnered critical acclaim.

Even during his military service, V continued to engage with his audience through music. In 2024, he featured in three tracks, Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (a collaboration with Park Hyo-shin), and a remix of White Christmas, featuring Bing Crosby.

Fri(end)s secured the 65th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and 5th place on the Global 200 chart. Winter Ahead made history as the first jazz track by a K-pop artist to land on the Billboard Hot 100.

The White Christmas remix, which reimagined the classic holiday song from the 1942 film Holiday Inn, featured Bing Crosby's original vocals. The track topped both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts on December 7, 2024, marking 81 years since its initial release.

V officially began his military service on December 11, 2023, after Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the enlistment of him, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook via Weverse. Following his basic training, V was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit within the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024.

There he serves in the Military Police Corps as part of the Special Task Force.

Along with his fellow BTS members, V is expected to complete his military service by June 2025.

