"A brilliant success" - Fans cheer as BTS Jimin's 'Who' reportedly becomes the most downloaded K-pop song in the US in 2024

BTS' Jimin, aka Park Jimin, has set another record with his solo track Who, which has reportedly become the most downloaded K-pop song in the United States in 2024. Who was released on July 19, 2024, and gained widespread recognition for its emotional depth, powerful vocals, and high-quality production.

According to industry data, the song led digital downloads among K-pop releases, surpassing major hits across K-pop and mainstream charts in the US. Fans have flooded social media with excitement over the musician's latest achievement, celebrating his dominance in the US digital music charts. Many praised his artistry and the emotional impact of Who, calling it a well-deserved success. One fan wrote on X:

"A brilliant success."

"Impressive! Impressive! I listened to your album Jimin and I loved it all. You have a very captive voice; it's a pleasure to listen to it. Can't wait for more songs to come," another fan commented.

"the most successful K-Pop Act," said this netizen.

"my man is literally serving his country twice , with a uniform and an unprompted single can't say the same about azz lickers," shared an X user.

Fans celebrated the milestone, calling it a testament to the BTS member's artistry and the expanding presence of K-pop in the global music industry.

"I love you so much jimin," mentioned one fan.

"Jimin the type to be silent and let his hard work and success do the talking,the way he's never mentioned this song even once since realease," mentioned one netizen.

" Most successful k soloist without leeching western artists. 👑👑👑 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN," read one comment on X.

"Impressive achievement for the talented artist! / Jimin's powerful vocals and catchy melody have captivated fans worldwide," added one netizen.

BTS' Jimin's Who secures global chart success and iHeartRadio nominations

Following its release, Who quickly gained momentum on streaming platforms. It climbed the charts and eventually secured the top spot on Spotify's daily global rankings. In the United Kingdom, the song debuted at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart on July 26, 2024.

That marked the singer-songwriter's highest-charting solo single in the region. On January 10, 2025, it made a strong return to the top 5, making it his first solo track to achieve multiple weeks in the UK's top 5.

In the United States, Who made an impressive debut at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 (issue dated August 3, 2024), becoming the highest-charting new entry that week. It was also the best-selling song of its release week, topping the Digital Song Sales chart.

With this, Jimin secured his record sixth number-one on the ranking—the most among K-pop soloists and second overall among K-pop acts, following BTS. The song peaked at No. 12 in its second week on the chart.

During its debut week, Who amassed 90.5 million streams and recorded 129,000 sales worldwide, earning a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Global 200. It also topped the Global Excl. US chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the US.

This made Who the idol's first song to debut at number one on both global rankings, making him the second BTS member to achieve this as a soloist. The song maintained its position for a second consecutive week, accumulating another 93.4 million streams and 64,000 sales globally, with 75 million streams and 15,000 sales from non-US territories.

Who received three non-consecutive Melon Weekly Popularity awards for the weeks of July 29, August 5, and August 19, 2024. Additionally, the song secured a music show win on M Countdown on August 8, further solidifying its success in the K-pop industry.

The song's influence extended beyond the usual K-pop audience, reaching international sports arenas. On February 9, Who was played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese. As the third-largest stadium in Italy, it provided a massive platform for the track, reinforcing its widespread popularity and cultural impact.

Who has also experienced a sharp rise in sales, as reported by Luminate. Over the past tracking week, the track sold more than 1,800 copies in the US, reflecting a 316% increase from the previous week's total of just under 450 copies. This surge has pushed Who back onto the Digital Song Sales chart, where it re-enters at No. 23 among the country's best-selling songs.

Meanwhile, Who has received three nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year, and Best Lyrics. He is competing with artists like Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Taylor Swift in this category.

Jimin has also been nominated with Jungkook for Favorite On-Screen as a duo for their appearance in Are You Sure?!. Are You Sure?! is facing competition from projects featuring Demi Lovato, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Thee Stallion. The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 17.

Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. He has enlisted with his BTS bandmates Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook, and they are set to be discharged in June 2025.

