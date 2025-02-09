"Legend in making" — Fans proud as BTS' Jimin's Who emerges as the 3rd longest charting song by a K-pop act on the UK Official Singles chart

On February 8, 2025, BTS' Jimin's title track Who emerged as the third longest charting song by a K-pop soloist on the UK Official Singles chart, leaving the fandom proud. The piece remained on the music survey for the consecutive twenty-three weeks, surpassing the record previously held by Fifty Fifty's Cupid for twenty-two weeks.

Who was placed at the No.23 position on the UK Official chart in the twenty-third week. Meanwhile, the track ranked at No.33 and No.36 on the UK Official Audio Streaming and Single Streaming chart in their twenty-eight weeks.

Jimin's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple celebratory posts regarding the idol's latest feat. An excited X user tweeted:

"Jimin you are the legend in making! Even though he's in military, he continues to dominate chart with his soulful vocals."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' Jimin created history with his track Who in multiple music markets.

"Jimin keeps making history in multiple music markets," a fan reacted.

"He Is, so much beloved," a fan shared.

"Jimin is the Korean solo artist who has stayed on the Official Singles Chart for the longest time since the chart was reorganized in 2014, and he is breaking his own record every week," a fan commented.

Many internet users shared several congratulatory snippets to celebrate the male artist's feat.

"Congratulations to my prince Jimin, even though he doesn't get the support he deserves, he has shown that he can and we will continue to support him. jimin forever and ever with you congratulations," a user reacted.

"Congratulations! Everything feels right when listening to MUSE album. Deeply in my soul you've got my affection. Your music is art of the truest form,very profound lyrics. I'm on fire for this passion and soul quenching love. Keep up Jimin, true phenomenal king of pop," a user shared.

"Congratulations Jimin, so proud of all your achievements," another mentioned.

BTS' Jimin's Muse surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify

On February 9, 2025, BTS' Jimin's second solo album, Muse, surpassed 300 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify USA. It emerged as the first and only album by a Korean soloist in history to reach the feat.

For those unversed, the male artist dropped Muse on July 19, 2024, with Who as the title track. It featured seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smerlado Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

BTS' Jimin is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

