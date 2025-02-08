"Legend of K-pop" - Fans hail as the BTS' Jimin becomes the first and only K-pop soloist with 10 songs surpassing 200 MILLION streams on Spotify

BTS' Jimin has set another historic record on Spotify. On February 8, 2025, he became the first and only K-pop soloist to have 10 songs surpass 200 million streams on the platform. The milestone was achieved following his song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band reaching the mark, as reported by TheePopCore on X.

Released on June 28, 2024, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featured South Korean rapper Loco. The song served as a pre-release single for the singer’s second studio album Muse.

The song received widespread attention for its unique sound and artistic concept. ARMYs, fans of BTS, flooded social media with praise, celebrating the artist's historic achievement.

"Jimin is a legend of K-pop all time 💛," wrote one fan on X.

"Well deserved. This is such a happy song!" commented one ARMY.

"I'll never understand the hate that SGMB got, it is so happy and cheerful😭😭 ," posted one individual on X.

"OMG FIRST AND ONLY KPOP SOLOIST 😍❤️Most successful kpop soloist jimin," said one more fan.

"This song should do well if not for being such a precious song then just to spite some ppl," read a comment on X.

Fans showered the BTS member with praise, calling him a true legend in K-pop. Many highlighted his impact, talent, and artistry.

"And most importantly those songs are great songs💅," wrote one netizen.

"Whoever is a king never loses his majesty, our little King 👑 Record after Record, wow, beautiful thing 👏👏👏 now we have to concentrate to achieve like Crazy and WHO the 2B until Jimin leaves the army to give gifts, let's see who is a real fan, the test time is coming streams," posted one X user.

"This overachiever... 🙄😌 What am I gonna do? I still think of him as my mochi lachimolala honey bunch... 😅🥰 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN!!!" shared a fan.

"Deyyym JM keep it lowkey. You'll make the dog bark again hahaha... Love it Jimin," added this person on X.

Jimin's song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, a collaboration with South Korean rapper Loco, debuted at number 88 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with 6.8 million streams and 11,000 downloads in its opening week. The song also debuted at number 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart and claimed the top spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

The song also saw success outside of the U.S., accumulating over 40.4 million streams and having over 34,000 downloads. It landed at number seven on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, becoming the Serendipity singer’s fourth top-10 entry. For Loco, it marked his debut on the chart.

The singer’s journey in the music industry has been marked by a string of record-breaking accomplishments. In August 2024, his track Who from the album Muse became his eighth song to surpass 200 million streams, and it did so in record time.

The track reached this milestone in just 20 days, setting a new record for the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to achieve this feat. By February 2025, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band joined the ranks.

In addition to his solo work, the BTS member's collaborative efforts have also been successful. He featured on Taeyang’s VIBE, which joined the 200 million streams club.

The singer song writer's ten songs that have surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify are:

WHO – 1,406,356,538+ streams Like Crazy – 1,330,638,952+ streams Set Me Free Pt.2 – 402,201,098+ streams Like Crazy (English Version) – 370,966,509+ streams With You – 297,413,456+ streams Closer Than This – 257,754,282+ streams VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) – 244,958,199+ streams Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) – 225,258,231+ streams Be Mine – 201,859,878+ streams Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) – 200,085,615+ streams

Meanwhile, the Lie singer has earned 4 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. He is in the running for K-pop Artist of the Year and K-pop Song of the Year with his hit single Who.

The track has also secured a nomination for Best Lyrics. Additionally, the Face-off singer and Jungkook have been recognized in the Favorite On-Screen category for their appearance in Are You Sure?!.

Jimin is currently serving in the military, fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory service requirement for all male citizens. He is enlisted alongside his BTS bandmates Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook, with their discharge expected in June 2025.

