"Are we getting jikook wax figurines?" — Internet reacts as BTS' Jimin & Jungkook get featured among Madam Tussauds 2025 ‘Hot 100’ list

As of February 6, 2025, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were featured in Madame Tussauds' 2025 'Hot 100' list. This annual compilation celebrates individuals from various fields, including music, acting, fashion, sports, and culture, who have made significant impacts worldwide.

Jimin and Jungkook's inclusion in the 'Hot 100' came after a series of remarkable accomplishments in their solo careers. In April 2023, Jimin made history by becoming the first Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his single Like Crazy.

Similarly, Jungkook achieved significant success with his collaboration with Charlie Puth on Left and Right, which reached No. 22 on the Hot 100. However, among all his achievements, his standalone accolade is his debut solo single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks, making him the first K-pop soloist to chart at No.1 for the longest.

For the unversed, Madame Tussauds is a renowned chain of wax museums established over two centuries ago and known for their lifelike representations of celebrities, historical figures, and cultural icons.

The announcement of the BTS members' inclusion in the 'Hot 100' elicited joyful responses from fans and netizens worldwide. One fan speculated whether this would indicate that both Grammy-nominated stars would get their wax statues at Madame Tussauds and wrote:

"I saw that it is related to wax figurines, so are we getting jikook wax figurines?"

Many fans expressed pride in the duo's continued global recognition and shared their excitement across various online communities. Fans wondered if the two BTS idols would get their own wax statues at one of the Madame Tussauds museums.

"Maybe I'll finally go see those wax figures now," a fan wrote.

"PEOPLE ARE SAYING WAX FIGURES??? Is there a real chance of that for jikook??? I would seriously go just to see them lmaooo," another fan wrote.

"When I used to work there they asked us to fill out a survey on how they can make the place better and i said they need to have figures that younger audiences know and I named BTS so if we ever get bts wax figures i am taking credit for it," another fan shared.

Others echoed similar sentiments and inundated social media platforms with their remarks.

"They're gonna get wax statue?????" a fan remarked.

"Well well, are we looking at a possible Madame Tussaud wax figure? another fan reacted.

"If this is in Europe - I can see queues there!" another fan added.

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's remarkable success as solo artists

In March 2023, Jimin released his debut solo album, FACE, featuring the lead single Like Crazy. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat.

Additionally, Like Crazy secured a spot in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, making Jimin only the second Korean soloist, after PSY, to reach this position.

By December 2023, the song received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for surpassing one million units sold in the U.S., marking it as the first solo song by a Korean artist to achieve this status since PSY's Gangnam Style.

In July 2024, Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, which consisted of seven songs, including the title track, WHO. The album ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (album chart) and WHO ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S) chart and the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's solo journey began with the release of SEVEN, featuring Latto, in July 2023. The song debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts, setting multiple Guinness World Records.

In November 2023, he released his first solo album, GOLDEN, which included tracks like Please Don't Change, SEVEN, 3D, Hate You, Yes or No, Too Sad To Dance, and Shot Glass Full of Tears, among others.

By September 2024, he became the first K-pop solo artist to have 18 songs surpass 100 million streams each on Spotify, further solidifying his global influence. Notably, at the Circle Chart Music Awards in 2023, Jungkook made history by becoming the first solo artist to earn a triple crown, winning "Artist of the Year – Global Streaming," "Artist of the Year – Digital," and "Artist of the Year – Physical Album."

In other news, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged from their mandatory military service in June 2025.

