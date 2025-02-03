BTS' Jungkook becomes the fastest Asian solo act to surpass over 17 million followers on Spotify

As of February 3, 2025, as per the official website, ChartMasters, BTS' Jungkook has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest Asian solo artist to surpass 17 million followers on Spotify. The Grammy-nominated musician amassed over 17,007,429 followers on Spotify since July 2023.

On July 14, 2023, Jungkook released his debut solo single, SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto. The track marked a departure from his previous work with BTS, showcasing a more mature and edgy style. Produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, and written by Jon Bellion and Theron Makiel Thomas, SEVEN was initially intended for Justin Bieber, as revealed by HYBE CEO Scooter Braun.

The song achieved immediate success, debuting at number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. It also set multiple Guinness World Records for its streaming numbers on Spotify as he became the "most streamed track on Spotify in one week (male)" gaining 89,748,171 streams.

Trending

He also earned the record for the "fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (male)."

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook solo musical accolades explored

Following the success of SEVEN, Jungkook released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. The album featured a diverse range of tracks, including collaborations with various international artists such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer among others.

Upon the release of GOLDEN, 8 of its 11 tracks entered the Top 10 of the US iTunes Chart on November 3, 2023. He became the first Korean/K-pop solo act to achieve this feat.

The Grammy-nominated musician became the first K-pop soloist to simultaneously chart four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks. He became the second Korean solo act after BTS' Jimin to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his track SEVEN (feat. Latto). The song also topped the chart for seven weeks in a row, making him the first Asian and K-pop solo act to do so.

Additionally, his track Standing Next to You debuted at No. 5, making him the Korean solo artist with both the most Hot 100 entries (six to date) and the most top 10 hits (three so far).

In addition to Jungkook's Billboard achievements, the BTS singer's song, SEVEN, garnered over 35.5 million monthly listeners, surpassing BTS' monthly listener count by over half a million. This feat is particularly noteworthy as it was achieved without the release of a full solo album at that time.

Expand Tweet

In other news, BTS' Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023. After completing his mandatory five-week military training, he graduated on January 17, 2024, and was deployed to the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army (R.O.K.A). He is set to be officially discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback