BTS' Jungkook's Seven becomes the fastest debut song to surpass 1.6 billion streams on Spotify

BTS' Jeon Jungkook achieved another feat recently, as his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) from his solo album GOLDEN became the fastest song (debut) to garner 1.6 billion streams on Spotify. The song was released on July 14, 2023, and ushered in Jungkook's solo era as a musician.

The idol earned his first MTV Video Music Awards trophy for Best Song of the Summer in September 2023, followed by winning the Billboard Music Awards for Seven.

The track emerged at the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking the first highest entry for both the BTS idol and American rapper Latto, and the Global 200. In Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan, it also peaked at the top of Billboard's Hits of the World charts.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven continues to break records nearly a year after release

With around 16 million plays on its first day, Seven became the biggest launch of 2023 and the most streamed song for a male artist and collaboration ever. It also peaked at the top of the daily Global Spotify Chart. On its premiere day (July 14, 2023) in the US, the song sold over 34,000 digital copies and garnered 5.11 million on-demand streaming, as per Luminate's data.

Over the next three days, it proceeded to get over 2.5 million streams per day, reaching 13.7 million streams in its first four days of release. In the same period, 32,000 digital downloads were sold. Furthermore, Jungkook made history by being the first Korean solo artist to debut at the top of the worldwide list and the first K-pop performer to achieve number one on the U.S. Spotify chart.

The song saw its 68th number-one debut in Billboard chart history on July 29, when it opened at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 issue. It received 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million airplay impressions, and 153,000 digital and CD single sales between July 14 and July 20.

After Jimin's Like Crazy in April 2023, Jungkook's Seven is the first number-one and top-10 entry on the Hot 100. He is the second member of BTS to reach No.1 and first to chart for seven straight weeks at No.1.

Apart from winning MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) and the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), the BTS idol also clinched the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) and won Best K-pop and Best Song with Seven.

In addition to landing at positions 30 and 33 on the Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, respectively, it was the second highest-selling digital single and the fourth most streamed song of the week of its debut. The song also stayed at No.1 for five consecutive weeks on the Billboard Global Chart.

The song then sold over a million copies in the United States and earned a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in November 2023.

Jungkook released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, and Seven along with 3D are the pre-release singles from his album. Seven was released by the BTS idol in 11 renditions including remixes with David Guetta.