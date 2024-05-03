BTS’ Jungkook becomes the only Korean soloist to get listed on Gold House’s 2024 most impactful Asians A100 honorees

On May 2, 2024, BTS' Jungkook made waves as he became the youngest South Korean soloist to get indicted on the esteemed list of Gold House’s 2024 most impactful Asians A100 honorees.

For the unversed, in addition to particular recognition for exceptional achievements, the A100 recognizes the 100 most influential Asian Pacific figures in culture and society, every May of each year from Human Rights Watch, the National Resources Defense Council, and the White House Correspondents' Association, among others.

Along with 99 other deserving people from across the globe, such as Keanu Reeves, Bang Si-hyuk, India's Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Hayao Miyazaki, and more, the podium honored BTS's Jungkook, the first Asian to win "Male Artist of the Year" at the People's Choice Awards.

BTS' Jungkook creates new records despite being away from spotlight due to military duties

On May 11, 2024, the Gold Gala in Downtown Los Angeles will honor these luminaries and present brand-new initiatives from Gold House. Furthermore, Gold House will present Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE Corporation, producer, and record executive, with a Gold Legend award in honor of his foundational work with BTS.

Meanwhile, the website celebrated Jeon Jungkook's success by underscoring his latest achievements as a solo artist. Debuted in 2013 as the main vocalist of BTS that went on to dominate global charts and become a worldwide sensation, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter carved his own path to recognition after releasing his debut solo single SEVEN (feat. Latto) in July 2023.

The South Korean soloist didn't stop there as he was determined to build his own repertoire, independent of BTS, and was successful in doing so as he released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. The full-length album had 11 English tracks which let him collaborate with several Hollywood heavyweights such as Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, among others.

The A100 comprised the BTS maknae's decade-long journey as one of revered musicians in the world and wrote:

"Jung Kook (Jeon, Jeongguk) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Jung Kook has been proving his wide spectrum of musical talent through solo works such as “Euphoria,” “My Time” and “Still With You,” as well as collaborative singles with global artists including Lauv and Charlie Puth.".. Jung Kook also participated in singing “Dreamers,” the official soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which he performed at the Opening Ceremony."

The paragraph continued:

"In July 2023, the global pop star released his RIAA platinum-certified (as of November 2023) first solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s Top Song Global charts, as well as at No. 3 on the UK official singles chart. He released his sophomore single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” in September, followed by his first solo album GOLDEN in November."

BTS' Jungkook joins the A100 List and honors the 100 Asians and Pacific Islanders (APIs) who had the most impact on culture and society over the past year. (Image via A100 website)

Aside from his debut album, BTS' Jeon Jungkook collaborated with Western musicians Charlie Puth for Left and Right in 2022 and The Kid LAROI for TOO MUCH in 2023, featuring alongside UK rapper Central Cee.

The A100 highlighted the singer-songwriter's global influence and impact as he is the first K-pop and Korean soloist to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. Additionally, he reigned at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks with SEVEN as the first K-pop and Korean soloist in the history of the chart.

It is important to note that BTS' Jimin is the first K-pop and Korean soloist to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, who also charted for four weeks straight at the top. However, Jungkook is the first K-pop artist to chart at No.1 for seven weeks, although, he is the second K-pop soloist overall after Jimin.

In other news, the international standings for the year's best singles were disclosed by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in its 2023 annual report. Out of an incredible lineup that featured a large number of Western performers, Jungkook was the only Asian artist to hold the top spot.