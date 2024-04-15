BTS Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' becomes the first & only album by an Asian soloist to have 3 songs surpass 500 million streams on Spotify

BTS member Jeon Jungkook became the first Korean act to surpass 5.2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. However, the musician extended his achievement as his debut solo album, GOLDEN, marked another milestone. On April 14, 2024, his debut solo album became the first and only set by an Asian soloist to have three songs surpass 500 million Spotify streams each.

His debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.), which was released on July 14, 2023, and is also a pre-release track from GOLDEN, has surpassed 1.5 billion streams (1,537,140,574) on the Swedish audio streaming platform. His second album track Standing Next To You has amassed over 541 million streams (541,667,588), followed by his other song 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) with over 500 million Spotify streams.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook becomes the 3rd K-Pop Act and 4th Asian Act to have four songs surpass 500 million Spotify streams

The 26-year-old singer released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, with eleven English tracks composed and produced by Hollywood heavyweights like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, and more. Two of those eleven tracks, Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) were unveiled as pre-release tracks in July and October 2023, respectively.

Currently, as of writing this article, the youngest member of Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, has logged in a fourth track in the 500 million Spotify streams category. Left and Right by Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS became the fourth and latest song to enter the 500 million streams club with over 916 million plays. The song also peaked at No.22 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.

It is important to note that the song was released by Charlie Puth in 2022, ten days after BTS announced their brief hiatus on June 14, 2022. Meanwhile, Jungkook became the first and only Korean solo artist, the third K-pop act, and also the fourth Asian act to have four songs reach over 500 million streams on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

The other two K-pop acts preceding Jungkook are his own band BTS who has 11 songs in the 500 million streams club. The songs include Dynamite with 1.8 billion (1,839,203,135) streams, Butter with 1.2 billion (1,237,813,550) plays, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) with over 1.1 billion (1,146,599,033) streams, and My Universe 1.2 billion (1,237,615,970) plays.

Similarly, BTS' songs like FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, Permission To Dance, DNA, Euphoria, and Blood Sweat & Tears have also earned their places in the 500 million streams category. Notably, the song Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) is also tallied among the 11 tracks from the band's list.

This achievement is followed by another global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK with eight tracks.

More about BTS Jungkook's ride to success as a South Korean soloist

On the day of its official release on November 3, 2023, GOLDEN took over eight spots in the Top 10 on the iTunes Chart. Jungkook created history by being the first K-pop act to do so within an hour of his album release and also climbed to No.1 on iTunes across 100 countries.

Furthermore, he also carved history as GOLDEN earned the biggest debut album by an Asian act in US iTunes history. It was the first for the music streaming platform where an Asian and a Korean act clinched the top spot.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's inaugural solo release, Seven featuring American rapper Latto, became the quickest song in history to cross the threshold of 1 billion Spotify streams. It also broke multiple charts and streaming records and opened at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts, making him the first Korean solo artist to do so.

The BTS member became the first South Korean solo artist to rack up two straight top-five records on the UK Singles Chart when his follow-up song, 3D featuring the GRAMMY-winner Jack Harlow, debuted at No. 5 on both the Billboard Hot 100.

On September 23, 2023, Jungkook delivered the primary act at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York City. In October 2023, he featured alongside Central Cee on The Kid LAROI's track TOO MUCH. It debuted at No.10 in the UK, making him the first Korean solo artist to score three top-10 singles in the history of the UK chart.

Additionally, Jungkook performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar with the song Dreamers on November 20. The song was featured on the official tournament soundtrack album. He is the first Korean performer to take the stage in the World Cup inaugural event and sing the official theme song.

In other news, BTS member Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory enlistment of 18 months in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA). He will return in June 2025 to resume group activities.