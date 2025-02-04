"HISTORY MAKER"— Fans react as BTS' Jimin emerges as first & only K-soloist to chart 2 albums on Worldwide Apple Music Album chart for 200 days    

On February 4, 2025, BTS' Jimin became the first and only K-pop soloist to have two albums on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart for a consecutive 200 days, sending the fandom into a frenzy. His albums, Muse and Face, ranked at No. 65 and No. 155 positions for 200 and 230 days, respectively.

For those unversed, the solo debut mini-album Face was released on March 24, 2023, through BigHit Music and YG Plus. It features seven tracks, including Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy (English version), and Letter (Hidden Track).

Meanwhile, BigHit Music dropped the artist's second mini album, Muse, on July 19, 2024. The album features seven tracks, namely, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, Slow Dance, Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

Following this latest milestone, fans flocked to social media platforms to celebrate BTS' Jimin's feat, with one user on X commenting:

"Congratulations Jimin BILLBOARD HISTORY MAKER."

Fans shared multiple congratulatory snippets for BTS' Jimin's upcoming album. They praised his worldwide impact and influence.

"Omg my love congratulations!! Can't wait for your new album! Wishing that it will be a full-length album. You rock it Jimin we are going to shower you with all the love and support," a fan reacted.

"Jimin continues to showcase his worldwide impact and influence through his meaningful music, we love to stan a artist like Jimin," another fan shared.

"" #JIMIN becomes the first and only kpop soloist to have 2 albums spending at least 200 days on Worldwide apple music album chart " CongratulationsLEGENDARY #JIMIN #ParkJimin #지민 #Jiminie HISTORY MAKER #JIMIN RECORD BREAKER #JIMIN," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, others noted that BTS' Jimin continued to dominate the music charts in 2025, even though he was enlisted for mandatory military service.

"And here we go again, Jimin ruling 2025 even though he's in military, it proves his vocal range and how he can connect with lots of people through music, I'm so proud of uri artist," an X user reacted.

"You know why Jimin keeps winning with 0 promo & support? Coz his music is ACTUALLY THAT GOOD. His music speaks to people just like Joon’s and Suga," a fan shared.

"PROUD OF YOU JIMIN," another fan praised.

BTS' Jimin shared a heartfelt Weverse letter

On January 29, 2025, BTS' Jimin took to Weverse to greet ARMYs with a heartfelt letter. He expressed his longing for the fandom and shared his anticipation for the day when he would be able to strike up a conversation with them. He mentioned, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"ARMYs, it's jimin. I enlisted in december 2 years ago, and now the year has already changed twice, I have now been in the military for around a year and 2 months now, and yes I really think that time does pass differently here.. And it's not all easy, but there are still things that I am feeling and learning, so now I am waiting for the days to come quickly where I can have fun talking with you all about things that have happened."

He further elaborated on his daily life in the military, stating that it has not changed at all. Since he was in the military, he had to undergo training, daily routine, and exercise. After concluding his daily activities, he would sleep. The artist stated about the changes in the topic he had with Jungkook during the discussion. BTS' Jimin added, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"If there is something different, it's that after the new year has come, the conversations jungkook and I are having before sleeping have changed a lot, because the days where we will meet ARMYs are slowly getting closer, we're thinking of the time where we will meet again, and talking a lot about what we need to prepare before we meet, or what kind of sides of us we will show, and what kind of lives we will lead from now on, and more."

BTS' Jimin went on to confess his doubts and fears. Since a lot of time has passed and the band has not performed together, he expressed his real thoughts. Despite the fear, he expressed his desire to bring the best performance for the ARMYs. He concluded the statement by wishing happiness and blessings for the fandom. The artist added, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"I really will work hard to prepare. I'll do my best and return with a really good side of myself. Our ARMYs, who I love for and am only grateful for. Please be healthy until the day we meet, and I hope that you will spend days where you will only feel happy. Receive a lot of New Year blessings ARMY. I love you really no but like for real."

BTS' Jimin is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

