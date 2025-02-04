"Most Influential K-pop Idol"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers gains 83 million views in January 2025

BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers music video gained over 83 million views in January 2025 on FIFA's official YouTube channel, leaving the fandom proud. The music video accumulated over 377 million views, 5.8 million likes, and 281k comments overall. January has been the biggest streaming month for the track since November 2022.

The Dreamers music video was released on November 22, 2022, coinciding with the first match of the FIFA World Cup and its opening ceremony. It was penned by songwriters Jungkook, Mustapha El Quardi, and Pat Devine. The song was produced by RedOne.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, the latest milestone achieved by the artist circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Most influential K-pop idol"

Expand Tweet

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets for BTS' Jungkook to celebrate his latest feat.

"we really need to use this opportunity now and increase dreamers streams on spotify too reminder that the song has two cover versions that you can listen to, so please add them to your playlists,"- a fan reacted.

"Dreamers is literally cruising!!!!,"- a fan shared.

"Wooah!!! Congratulations Jungkook,"- a fan commented.

The internet users noted that the Golden Maknae continued to break records.

"my baby breaking records without even trying,"- a user reacted.

"Surpassing its debut month oh queen dreamers,"- a user shared.

"WHO'S longevity on the Hot100 and the rise of the Dreamers MV on YouTube are two of the best kind of chart mysteries,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Following the military enlistment of BTS' Jungkook in December 2023, he released Never Let Go on June 7, 2024. It was a fan song and a tribute to ARMYs in celebration of the band's 11th anniversary event, FESTA. Subsequently, he was featured in the eight-episode travel reality program Are You Sure?!.

It was released on August 8, 2024. The artist was joined by fellow group member Jimin on his unprecedented journey to Japan, the USA, and South Korea.

Subsequently, a documentary titled 'I Am Still' hit theaters worldwide on September 18, 2024. It premiered across the 120 screens in different locations. The project showcased the production process of the male artist, followed by behind-the-scenes of his concerts, shows, and other activities.

The content shed light on the insightful and thought-provoking opinions of the idol.

BTS' Jungkook is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback