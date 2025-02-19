"BTS PAVED THE WAY"- Fans react as the boy group remains as only non-English act to top IFPI & first to rank #1 twice

South Korean boy group BTS continues to make history on the global stage, standing as the only non-English act to ever top the IFPI Global Artist Chart. According to the X page @TheePopCore, the group also holds the distinction of being the first to secure the No. 1 position for 2 consecutive years, in 2020 and 2021.

Ad

Fans are celebrating the K-pop group's historic achievements on the global stage as the group continues to break records in the music industry. With their dominance on the IFPI Global Artist Chart, supporters are expressing their pride and admiration for the septet’s impact, with fans trending the phase,

"BTS PAVED THE WAY"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"To think that if they waited just 1 more year to start enlisting they would have the record for 3 consecutive years. And yet another reason to despise that country" writes one fan.

"Oh BTS you are the standard 🔥 a Korean act doing that and if they were active they would have taken this year no one too" posts an X user.

Ad

"chuckled a little cus i remember kpop stans said armys are “threatened” with their kpop group “surpassing” bts when we’re not even in the same league and will never be lmao its cute tho" mentions one ARMY.

"They gave a chance to those flops. It's been 5 years since their last full album, 4 years since their last single album and 3 years since their last release. Their fans and industry were crying for a chance but they couldn't take it. It's ok tho THEE KINGS are coming back again." reads one comment on X.

Ad

On February 18, 2025, IFPI released its year-end Global Album Sales Chart for 2024. The list revealed Taylor Swift secured the No. 1 spot with The Tortured Poets Department.

With this, she surpassed the Top Billboard group’s record for most consecutive years as IFPI’s best-selling artist worldwide. Despite this, the 5 times Grammy nominated group remains the only non-English act to ever top the list, a milestone fans are proudly acknowledging.

"Tbh, this makes me so proud of BTS like BTS are that huge, that Surpassing BTS has become a big thing like if artist surpass BTS, they are famous, oh MY BTS IS THE STANDARD" shares one individual on X.

Ad

"The only worthy competition "the music industry" can have is from another "music industry". This is a competition of the Goliaths we are witnessing. No other can come even near." writes another ARMY.

"Proud of BTS being up against TS, I don’t personally listen to her but I send her congratulations! no need for nasty comments people! So I send my congratulations to her and to my seven loves BTS! My seven legendary artists! 🥰💜" says another comment on X.

Ad

"surpass BTS now that's the standard. I'm a new fan and I was surprised to see boys name here. they were the 1st place till now?? that's f**king insane 🔥 congratulations taylor" adds one X user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' legacy on IFPI chart and K-pop’s continued global dominance in 2024

The group's journey on the IFPI chart began in 2018 when they debuted at No. 2, according to the official website. In 2020, they reached the top for the first time, becoming the first Korean act and the first artist performing primarily in a non-English language to achieve this milestone.

Ad

They maintained their dominance in 2021, claiming the No. 1 spot again with the release of Butter, which dropped in May that year.

The track also secured a record-breaking run on the US Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for seven consecutive weeks. By 2022, the Global sensation K-pop group ranked No. 2 on the IFPI chart, marking their fifth appearance in the top 10 since their first entry in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has released its year-end Global Album Sales Chart for 2024 with K-pop artists securing nine out of the top ten positions. This ranking announced on February 18, reflects the best-selling albums worldwide based on physical sales and digital downloads.

The ranking list of IFPI global album sales chart 2024 - Top 10:

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift, ROMANCE : UNTOLD - ENHYPEN, SPILL THE FEELS - SEVENTEEN, 17 IS RIGHT HERE - SEVENTEEN, ATE - Stray Kids, 合 (HOP) - Stray Kids, IVE SWITCH - IVE, DREAM( )SCAPE - NCT DREAM, Armageddon - aespa, minisode 3: TOMORROW - TXT

Ad

With 4 members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—currently enlisted, the global phenomenon group remains on a break as they fulfill their mandatory military service. They are expected to be discharged in June 2025. Meanwhile, Jin and j-hope, currently out of the military service, continue their careers.

Jin released his debut solo album Happy in November 2024 and remains active in entertainment, hosting his variety show RunJin. He has also made several guest appearances on variety programs and is a confirmed regular cast member on Netflix’s Daehwanjang Gianjang.

Ad

j-hope is working on his second solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, and is preparing for his upcoming solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will begin with 3 concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28.

As the K-pop group's return in June approaches, anticipation continues to build among ARMYs worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback